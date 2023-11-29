SNAX-Sational Brands’ #GivingTuesday Campaign with Ryan Seacrest Foundation Marked by Gingerbread House Initiative

Ryan Seacrest Foundation Gingerbread Workshop at Seacrest Studios at Children's Hospital Colorado Gingerbread House Made By Consumer

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For Immediate Release: SNAX-Sational Brands’ Candy Pop and Cookie Pop signature special edition holiday flavors -- Cookie Pop Popcorn Iced Gingerbread and Candy Pop Popcorn Peppermint Hot Chocolate -- for which the Ryan Seacrest Foundation is a charitable partner of the campaign, highlighted by the November 28th national day of giving. For the 2023 holiday season, the brand launched a Gingerbread House Contest Giveaway, engaging consumers on social media to partake in a family-friendly activity to raise awareness for the foundation and their work. This kicked off on November 6th and will continue to run through the holiday season, further amplified today, on November 28th for #GivingTuesday.

These delicious two seasonal flavors returned due to consumer demand, originally inspired by signature holiday treats and desserts - Frosting, Gingerbread Cookies, Peppermint Candies, and Hot Chocolate. The indulgent combinations of Iced Gingerbread and Peppermint Hot Chocolate, combined with Cookie Pop and Candy Pop’s delicious non-GMO popcorn, make for the perfect holiday season snack offering to family and friends. Plus, it remains guilt-free at only 150 calories per serving.

The limited edition seasonal flavors are currently available in 5.25oz size bags and available for purchase at Kroger, Publix, Save-A-Lot, Safeway, Albertsons, H.E.B., Shoprite, and more, currently on shelves ($4.29 - $4.79). Available at all retail locations that carry Cookie, Candy, and Cereal Pop, plus E-comm at www.cookiepopcandypop.com

On November 6th, SNAX-Sational launched their Gingerbread House Contest Giveaway timed to #GivingTuesday to allow their customers to partake in the fun, driving a social media campaign with at-home Gingerbread kits utilizing the popcorn, celebrated with a Gingerbread House making event in New York City on November 10th for press, influencers and vips. The winner of the social contest gets a 6 month supply of their favorite flavor plus the gratitude for supporting this great cause. The goal is to spread awareness for Ryan Seacrest Foundation as a charitable partner through the #GivingTuesday campaign and holiday giveaway.To enter, please visit https://www.instagram.com/cookiepop_candypop/?hl=en

SNAX-Sational Brands relationship with the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, now in its third year, is committed to supporting the RSF non-profit organization dedicated to inspiring today’s youth through entertainment and education-focused initiatives. RSF’s first initiative is to build broadcast media centers, named Seacrest Studios, within pediatric hospitals for patients to explore the creative realms of radio, television, and new media.

Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement that unleashes the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world. A portion of the proceeds from retail sales and at cookiepopcandypop.com will be donated to the Ryan Seacrest Foundation. This non-profit is dedicated to inspiring today’s youth through entertainment and education-focused initiatives in children’s hospitals nationwide.

SNAX-Sational Brands’ premiere power duo Cookie Pop and Candy Pop, continues to be the innovative popcorn snacking leader combining everyone’s favorite things - ready-to-eat popcorn featuring America’s cookie and candy favorites, yielding the perfect, must-have snack creation. The better-for-you snack is made 100% in the U.S. with non-GMO corn, is low in sodium, and only 150 calories per serving. The popular, low-calorie, cookie or candy-coated line was named a “Top 20 Snack” by Buzzfeed and continues to garner attention amongst consumers, media, and celebrities, such as Cardi B., Kourtney Kardashian, Lance Bass, Kevin Hart, Mario Lopez, and David Dobrik.

“We are incredibly grateful to SNAX-Sational Brands for their ongoing support of the foundation and our 13 Seacrest Studios across the country,” notes Meredith Seacrest, Executive Director & COO for RSF. “Brands like theirs help in our mission to bring positive and uplifting experiences to patients and their families while in the hospital."

"We are so thrilled to continue supporting the incredible efforts of the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, as well as engage our customers with the Gingerbread House Giveaway. We are honored to work closely with such an impactful nonprofit.” - Adam Cohen, Chief Marketing Officer, SNAX-Sational Brands Group

ABOUT THE RYAN SEACREST FOUNDATION

The Ryan Seacrest Foundation (RSF) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) dedicated to inspiring today’s youth through entertainment and education-focused initiatives. RSF’s primary initiative is to build broadcast media centers — Seacrest Studios — within pediatric hospitals for patients to explore the creative realms of radio, television, and new media. Founded in 2009, RSF currently has Seacrest Studios at hospitals in Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Orange County, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Nashville, Orlando, Memphis, and Queens. A new studio is scheduled to open later this year in Salt Lake City, UT at Primary Children’s Hospital. For more information, visit www.ryanseacrestfoundation.org.

ABOUT COOKIE POP, CANDY POP, CEREAL POP

SNAX-Sational Brand's premiere popcorn brands are composed of the popular Cookie Pop and Candy Pop varieties. Since its debut, it has become America’s #1 popcorn brand, featuring flavors such as Cookie Pop made with OREO® cookie pieces, Cookie Pop made with NUTTER BUTTER® and Cookie Pop made with CHIPS AHOY!® cookie pieces, Candy Pop made with M&M’s® Minis candy pieces, Candy Pop made with SNICKERS®, Candy Pop made with Sour Patch Kids®, Candy Pop made with TWIX® candy pieces, Candy Pop made with Butterfinger® candy pieces, plus Cereal Pop made with FRUITY PEBBLES® and Cereal Pop made with COCOA PEBBLES®. They are the leader in the industry as a sweet & savory pioneer, combining delicious signature candy flavors and cookie coatings with low-sodium, non-GMO corn, at only 150 calories per serving. With retail partners such as Kroger, Publix, Save-A-Lot, Safeway, Albertsons, H.E.B.Shoprite. You can also locate their special edition holiday flavors through their Ecomm Store finder, www.cookiepopcandypop.com. SNAX-Sational Brands Group premier popcorn brand also introduced its newest portfolio expansion in February 2023, Cereal Pop, joining sister brands Cookie Pop and Candy Pop, featuring instant flavor favorites, Cereal Pop made with FRUITY PEBBLES® and Cereal Pop made with COCOA PEBBLES®.