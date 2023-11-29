GNATA Initiates International Business Linkage Program to Foster Economic Expansion
Mr. Edward Fridie, CEO of GNATA, Leading the Charge Towards Prosperous Collaborations and Economic Growth
Virtual Panel Series Launched to Explore Economic Opportunities in Guyana
GNATA strives to forge connections beyond transactions, creating opportunities for success and progress in a dynamic economy, dedicated to businesses' journey.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Guyana & North America Trade Association (GNATA) announces an innovative initiative to enhance international business collaboration in response to the significant economic growth in Guyana. Notably, Guyana's real GDP has seen a 63.4% increase in 2022, a development highlighted by the World Bank, signifying its emergence as a key player in the global market.
Event Details:
● Date: December 6th, 2023
● Time: 12:00-1:00 pm (U.S. Eastern Time)
The series of online panel meetings introduced by GNATA is designed to foster dialogue and partnerships among businesses in the United States, Canada, and Guyana, facilitating international connections.
Purpose of the Panels: The panels provide insights into Guyana's economic environment, covering various sectors, including oil and gas, agriculture, and technology, reflecting the country's diverse economic potential.
Invitation to Businesses: The first panel discussion is open to businesses in the USA and Canada, offering a platform for discussion and potential growth. Interested parties can register at the following Eventbrite link: https://bit.ly/GNATA_DEC23
Statement from CEO, Mr. Edward Fridie: "GNATA is dedicated to building connections that go beyond business transactions, aiming to create opportunities for success and progress. The dynamic economy presents a landscape filled with potential, and GNATA is committed to facilitating this journey for businesses."
Exploring Opportunities: GNATA aims to highlight key sectors for economic collaboration, including infrastructure, hospitality, and technology, as well as traditional areas like oil and gas, agriculture, and mining. The online panels are intended to serve as a platform for exploring business opportunities and fostering sector-specific discussions.
Engagement and Information: Businesses interested in exploring commercial opportunities in Guyana are encouraged to participate in the panel series. Additionally, updates and information on relevant news and opportunities can be accessed by subscribing to GNATA's mailing list. www.gnata.org
About GNATA: The Guyana & North America Trade Association promotes trade and investment between Guyana, the United States, and Canada. Committed to sustainable development, GNATA is vital in facilitating business growth and long-term partnerships. Further information is available at www.gnata.org.
Media Contact: For additional details or inquiries, please contact cauguste@gnata.org.
C. Auguste
Gayana & North America Trade Association - GNATA's
cauguste@gnata.org
