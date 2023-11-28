Submit Release
Discover how animals survive winter this Saturday, Dec. 2 at MDC’s Howard Wood St. Louis Urban Outreach Office

St. LOUIS, MO.—Modern humans are lucky to have homes, heaters, and high-tech clothing to make the colder months bearable.  But how does Missouri’s wildlife survive the challenges of winter?

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is presenting a program this Saturday, Dec. 2 that will help reveal the answers to that mystery.  M.A.D. Wildlife is a free event that will be held from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at MDC’s Howard Wood Urban Outreach Office in St. Louis City.  The program will focus on the unique strategies that animals use to survive winter, such as Migration, Adaptation, or Dormancy.

Winter is one of the most stressful times of the year for most organisms. Participants will engage in fun activities to learn how different species use migration, adaptation, dormancy, or other strategies to survive during these seasonal changes.  These will include “Cozy Cup” experiment to see how animal coverings help animals maintain body heat. 

Part of the program will also take place outdoors as participants explore where animals might go for winter during a scavenger hunt in the next door Brightside St. Louis demo garden.

“I am hoping participants leave understanding and appreciating how nature is awesome at adapting to change and life in Missouri,” said MDC Naturalist, Rebecca Rodriguez.

M.A.D. Wildlife is a free program open to ages seven and up, however advanced online registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZBA.  Attendees should come prepared for the weather as portion will be held outdoors.

 The MDC Howard Wood Urban Outreach Office is located at 4640 Shenandoah Ave, just east of the Vandeventer Ave./South Kingshighway Blvd. intersection, and next to Brightside St. Louis.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to  https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.

