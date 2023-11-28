Smithville Man Charged with Second Degree Murder in Drug-Related Death

DEKALB COUNTY – A joint investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department has resulted in the indictment of a Smithville man, in connection to the drug-related death of a DeKalb County man earlier this year.

On February 9th, agents joined deputies in investigating the death of William Wayne Graham (DOB 03/16/1980). He was found deceased at a residence on Bright Hill Road. The investigation revealed that he died from acute combined drug toxicity, that included ethanol, alprazolam, cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl. During the course of the investigation, investigators identified Scott Ferrell as the individual who provided the cocaine to the victim.

On November 27th, the DeKalb County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Scott Alan Ferrell (DOB 01/20/1964) with one count of Second Degree Murder, one count of Sale of Schedule II Narcotic, and one count of Delivery of Schedule II Narcotic. Today, Ferrell was arrested and booked into the DeKalb County Jail on a $500,000 bond.