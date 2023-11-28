505-Junk Named One of SiteNews' Top 25 Innovators in Construction

RICHMOND, British Columbia, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 505-Junk, a leading player in the waste management and junk removal industry, is proud to announce its recognition as one of SiteNews' Top 25 Innovators in Construction. This prestigious accolade is a testament to 505-Junk's commitment to revolutionizing the sector, driving innovation, and promoting environmental responsibility.



SiteNews, a renowned authority in construction news and technology, identified two key factors that have propelled 505-Junk to this honour:

Fleet of Custom Trucks Equipped with Onboard Weighing Systems: 505-Junk's forward-thinking approach led to the development of a revolutionary custom truck equipped with onboard weighing systems. This groundbreaking technology allows the company to provide on-site billing based on the exact weight of materials removed. Introducing such a transparent billing system has significantly increased accountability and trust within the waste management sector. This innovation benefits construction and property management clients who can now accurately track and manage their waste-related expenses, as well as landfill diversion and recycling metrics.

Eco-Friendly Practices: With an impressive track record of hauling over 50 million pounds of waste, 505-Junk has shown a firm commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The company has implemented a range of measures to minimize its environmental footprint, which not only aligns with eco-conscious clients' expectations but also supports broader sustainability initiatives. This dedication to environmental responsibility demonstrates 505-Junk's commitment to a greener and cleaner future.

"Receiving recognition as one of SiteNews' Top 25 Innovators in Construction is an honour and a testament to our team's dedication to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the waste management and junk removal sectors," said Barry Hartman, CEO at 505-Junk. "We are committed to revolutionizing the industry by introducing technology-driven solutions that enhance transparency and promote sustainability. This recognition fuels our determination to continue innovating and expanding our impact."

505-Junk's revolutionary onboard weighing systems and dedication to environmental responsibility have truly set the company apart in the construction industry. With its custom truck technology and eco-friendly practices, 505-Junk is on a path to reshape the future of waste management, bringing transparency, efficiency, and environmental consciousness to clients across the nation.

About 505-Junk:

505-Junk is a leader in the waste management and junk removal industry, known for its innovative solutions, eco-friendly practices, and commitment to transparency. With a custom truck equipped with onboard weighing systems, the company offers precise billing based on the exact weight of materials removed, promoting accountability and trust in the sector.