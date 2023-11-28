Arvinas and Pfizer Announce Updated Vepdegestrant (ARV-471) Data to be Presented at the 2023 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

-- Six abstracts have been accepted for presentation, including updated data on vepdegestrant alone and in combination with palbociclib (IBRANCE®) --



NEW HAVEN, Conn. and NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN) and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced that updated clinical trial data for vepdegestrant (ARV-471) will be presented at the 2023 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS). Vepdegestrant is a novel oral PROteolysis TArgeting Chimera (PROTAC®) estrogen receptor (ER) degrader currently being investigated for the potential treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic estrogen receptor (ER) positive/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) negative (ER+/HER2-) breast cancer. Arvinas and Pfizer are collaborating to develop and commercialize vepdegestrant.

Data from the Phase 1b study assessing vepdegestrant in combination with palbociclib (IBRANCE®) will be presented in a spotlight session on December 7, 2023. An update on the Phase 2 vepdegestrant monotherapy (VERITAC) study will be presented in a poster presentation alongside four other posters during the symposium held from December 5-9, 2023, in San Antonio, Texas.

Session details are as follows in chronological order. For more information, visit the official SABCS website here.

VERITAC-2 Trial in Progress



Poster Session 1 (ID: PO1-19-12)

Wednesday, December 6, 12:00-2:00 PM CT



VERITAC-2: a Phase 3 study of vepdegestrant, a PROteolysis TArgeting Chimera (PROTAC) estrogen receptor (ER) degrader, vs fulvestrant in ER–positive/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative advanced breast cancer



Mario Campone VERITAC-3 Study Lead-in Trial in Progress



Poster Session 2 (ID: PO2-20-03)

Wednesday, December 6, 5:00-7:00 PM CT



VERITAC-3: A randomized Phase 3 study, with a lead-in, of first-line vepdegestrant + palbociclib vs letrozole + palbociclib in estrogen receptor-positive/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative advanced breast cancer



Seth Wander TACTIVE-U Trial in Progress



Poster Session 2 (ID: PO2-20-04)

Wednesday, December 6, 5:00-7:00 PM CT



TACTIVE-U: Phase 1b/2 umbrella study of vepdegestrant, a PROteolysis TArgeting Chimera (PROTAC) estrogen receptor (ER) degrader, combined with other anticancer treatments in ER–positive advanced or metastatic breast cancer



Claudine Isaacs Vepdegestrant Monotherapy (VERITAC) Update



Poster Session 3 (ID: PO3-05-08)

Thursday, December 7, 12:00-2:00 PM CT



Updated results from VERITAC evaluating vepdegestrant, a PROteolysis TArgeting Chimera (PROTAC) estrogen receptor (ER) degrader, in ER-positive/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative advanced breast cancer



Sara Hurvitz Vepdegestrant + Palbociclib Phase 1b



Spotlight Session: Novel nuclear receptor targeting therapies (ID: PS15-03)

Thursday, December 7, 5:30-6:30 PM CT



Vepdegestrant, a PROteolysis TArgeting Chimera (PROTAC) estrogen receptor (ER) degrader, plus palbociclib in ER-positive/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative advanced breast cancer: phase 1b cohort



Erika Hamilton Pharmacokinetic/Pharmacodynamic Modeling of Palbociclib



Poster Session 5 (ID: PO5-14-11)

Friday, December 8, 12:00-2:00 PM CT



Leveraging a pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic (PK/PD) model to guide dose optimization of palbociclib in combination with Vepdegestrant



Brian Jermain

About vepdegestrant (ARV-471)

Vepdegestrant is an investigational, orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader designed to specifically target and degrade the estrogen receptor (ER) for the treatment of patients with ER positive/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) negative (ER+/HER2-) breast cancer.

In preclinical studies, vepdegestrant demonstrated up to 97% ER degradation in tumor cells, induced robust tumor shrinkage when dosed as a single agent in multiple ER-driven xenograft models, and showed increased anti-tumor activity when compared to a standard of care agent, fulvestrant, both as a single agent and in combination with a CDK4/6 inhibitor. In July 2021, Arvinas announced a global collaboration with Pfizer for the co-development and co-commercialization of vepdegestrant; Arvinas and Pfizer will equally share worldwide development costs, commercialization expenses, and profits. Ongoing and planned clinical trials will continue to monitor and evaluate the safety and anti-tumor activity of vepdegestrant.

About Arvinas

Arvinas is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases through the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas uses its proprietary PROTAC Discovery Engine platform to engineer proteolysis targeting chimeras, or PROTAC targeted protein degraders, that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. In addition to its robust preclinical pipeline of PROTAC protein degraders against validated and “undruggable” targets, the company has three investigational clinical-stage programs: ARV-766 and bavdegalutamide for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and vepdegestrant (ARV-471) for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer. For more information, visit www.arvinas.com.

About IBRANCE® (palbociclib) 125 mg tablets and capsules

IBRANCE is an oral inhibitor of CDKs 4 and 6,ii which are key regulators of the cell cycle that trigger cellular progression.iii,iv In the U.S., IBRANCE is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with HR+, HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer in combination with an aromatase inhibitor as initial endocrine-based therapy in postmenopausal women or in men; or with fulvestrant in patients with disease progression following endocrine therapy.

The full U.S. Prescribing Information for the IBRANCE tablets and the IBRANCE capsules can be found here and here.

About Pfizer Oncology

At Pfizer Oncology, we are committed to advancing medicines wherever we believe we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of people living with cancer. Today, we have an industry-leading portfolio of 24 approved innovative cancer medicines and biosimilars across more than 30 indications, including breast, genitourinary, colorectal, blood and lung cancers, as well as melanoma.

About Pfizer: Breakthroughs That Change Patients’ Lives

At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For more than 170 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.Pfizer.com. In addition, to learn more, please visit us on www.Pfizer.com and follow us on Twitter at @Pfizer and @Pfizer News, LinkedIn, YouTube and like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/Pfizer.

