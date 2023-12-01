PSL Water Guy Shares Tips On How To Avoid Being Misled By Door-To-Door Water Testing Salespeople

Reverse Osmosis Water Treatment Services Water Treatment Services in Port St Lucie PSL Water Guy Mixed Bed Water Softener/Conditioner

PSL Water Guy warns of high-pressure sales tactics and misleading information from door-to-door water testing salespeople.

PORT ST LUCIE, FLORIDA, USA, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Home and business owners in Port St Lucie frequently have their water quality and safety questioned by traveling sales representatives selling expensive water treatment solutions. Homeowners can be misled by sales gimmicks designed to create worry and entice home owners to quickly sign large contracts.

When sales people visit a household, one target is in mind and that is to sell. In-home water tests do show chemical content of the water and do provide information to homeowners, but without context these tests can be misleading. One misleading practice involves testing for a large number of substances without explaining that trace amounts of some pose tiny or no risk. Compounds such as arsenic and lead often register far under levels requiring treatment. City water residents will almost always have remaining chlorine and chloramine entering a home. Salesmen will often make these chemicals sound deadly. However, it is important to be clear that city water is held to state and federal regulations and the chemicals found coming into any home or business must fall within legal ranges.

There is a reason to install a water treatment system on city water homes. Many city water residents look to get a system to soften the water, remove remaining chemicals, and stop hard water buildup from occurring within pipes and on surfaces. PSL Water Guy does not use scare tactics for Treasure Coast residents. In fact, PSl water Guy feels the manipulation of facts of many sales teams is unethical and unnecessary. When calling the PSL Water Guy, residents will not only get real facts, but will often be quoted a much better price as clients will not be paying for large company overhead costs such as paying the salaries of the door to door sales force.

When it comes to well water, true well-water tests must be sent to a laboratory as other harmful contaminants may be present. All well water residents should have a water treatment system as well water can have a variety of harmful contaminants. At PSL Water Guy, water systems are designed to treat harmful contaminants while additionally targeting the iron or sulfur found in most Florida wells. The big-box companies have a one size fits all approach that unfortunately does not work fully for local Florida wells. Pushing homeowners into purchasing solutions that may exceed genuine needs is unnecessary. PSL Water Guy was founded to serve the local community with honesty and care, allowing residents to be informed of individual water system needs.

PSL Water Guy is known for its matter of fact approach that has earned the trust of this community. Unlike predatory door-to-door companies, this company focuses only on transparently evaluating genuine issues. Port St Lucie residents deserve transparent water quality assessments and service from reputable local experts to rely on. When approached with sketchy sales tactics or results that don't add up, get a second opinion. For professionally installed, comprehensive and affordable options for water treatment, consider PSL Water Guy and be treated as valued neighbors, not quick commissions.