Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Nov. 27-Dec. 1, 2023
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Nov. 27-Dec. 2, 2023
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, Nov. 27
9 a.m. Meet with General Counsel Daniel O’Bannon
Location: Virtual meeting
10 a.m. Hold budget discussion
Location: Rampton Room
11 a.m. Meet with senior advisors
Location: Rampton Room
1:45 p.m. Hold budget discussion
Location: Rampton Room
Tuesday, Nov. 28
7:45 a.m. Meet with Federal Reserve Gov. Michelle Bowman
Location: Hyatt Regency
9 a.m. Meet with Bank of America Utah President Mori Paulsen
Location: Governor’s Office
9:45 a.m. Meet with Tracy Gruber, Department of Health and Human Services
Location: Governor’s Office
10:30 a.m. Interview with Let’s Find Common Ground Podcast
Location: Virtual meeting
11:30 a.m. Meet with Caerus Energy
Location: Virtual meeting
3 p.m. Tour Metrodora Institute
Location: Metrodora Institute
4:15 p.m. Attend Greg Bell retirement open house
Location: Alta Club
Wednesday, Nov. 29
8:45 a.m. Meet with policy team
Location: Kearns Mansion
10 a.m. Host Mansion Holiday Media Reveal
Location: Kearns Mansion
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
11:30 a.m. Host Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity Utah Industry Roundtable
Location: Kearns Mansion
1:30 p.m. Tour Dell Technologies
Location: 13197 Frontrunner Blvd., Draper
3 p.m. Meet with Colliers International
Location: 6440 S. Millrock Dr., Holladay
6 p.m. Host Mansion Artist Awards
Location: Kearns Mansion
Thursday, Nov. 30
9 a.m. Attend emergency earthquake training
Location: Utah State Capitol
4:30 p.m. Meet with Girls National Rodeo Champions
Location: Kearns Mansion
Friday, Dec. 1
8:30 a.m. Meet with President J. Stuart Adams and Speaker Mike Shultz
Location: Rampton Room
9 a.m. Meet with majority leadership
Location: Rampton Room
10:15 a.m. Meet with minority leadership
Location: Rampton Room
10:45 a.m. Interview on Housing Preservation Fund
Location: Gold Room
12:15 p.m. Host housing discussion
Location: Rampton Room
1:30 p.m. Speak at USHE press conference
Location: 60 S. 400 West, Salt Lake City
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
2:15 p.m. Host housing discussion
Location: Rampton Room
4:30 p.m. Attend Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games meeting
Location: Rice-Eccles Stadium
5 p.m. Attend cauldron lighting celebration
Location: Rice-Eccles Stadium
MEDIA ACCESS
Saturday, Dec. 2
8:30 a.m. Speak at Pathways to Purpose Conference
Location: Provo Recreation Center Multipurpose Room, 320 W. 500 North, Provo
MEDIA ACCESS
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Nov. 27-Dec. 1, 2023
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**
Monday, Nov. 27
8:00 a.m. Lieutenant Governor Team Meeting
Location: Utah State Capitol, Rampton Room
9 a.m. Seventh District Court judicial candidates discussion
Location: Virtual meeting
10 a.m. Hold budget discussion
Location: Rampton Room
12:15 p.m. Election Team Meeting
Location: Rampton Room
1:30 p.m. Present Award at the Power of Service Awards
Location: Gold Room
11 a.m. Hold senior advisory quarterly meeting
Location: Rampton Room
1:45 p.m. Hold budget discussion
Location: Rampton Room
Tuesday, Nov. 28
9:45 a.m. Meet with Tracy Gruber, Department of Health and Human Services
Location: Governor’s Office
10:30 a.m. Election Security Briefing
Location: Rampton Room
11:30 a.m. Meeting with Senator Millner
Location: Rampton Room
2:00 p.m. Monthly Update on the Tribes
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
3:30 p.m. BYU Election Workshop
Location: Marriott School of Business, Campus Drive, Provo
Wednesday, Nov. 29
10:00 a.m. Election Center Drop-Ins
Location: Multiple Locations
Thursday, Nov. 30
5:30 p.m. Attend The State of American Institutions Conference
Location: Hoover Institution at Stanford University
Friday, Dec. 1
8:00 a.m. Attend The State of American Institutions Conference
Location: Hoover Institution at Stanford University
3:30 p.m. Speak on a Panel: Administration and Trust in Elections
Location: Hoover Institution at Stanford University
