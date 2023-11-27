Submit Release
Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Nov. 27-Dec. 1, 2023

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule 

Nov. 27-Dec. 2, 2023 

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, Nov. 27 

9 a.m. Meet with General Counsel Daniel O’Bannon

Location: Virtual meeting 

10 a.m. Hold budget discussion 

Location: Rampton Room 

11 a.m. Meet with senior advisors 

Location: Rampton Room 

1:45 p.m. Hold budget discussion 

Location: Rampton Room 

Tuesday, Nov. 28

7:45 a.m. Meet with Federal Reserve Gov. Michelle Bowman

Location: Hyatt Regency 

9 a.m. Meet with Bank of America Utah President Mori Paulsen 

Location: Governor’s Office 

9:45 a.m. Meet with Tracy Gruber, Department of Health and Human Services 

Location: Governor’s Office 

10:30 a.m. Interview with Let’s Find Common Ground Podcast 

Location: Virtual meeting 

11:30 a.m. Meet with Caerus Energy 

Location: Virtual meeting 

3 p.m. Tour Metrodora Institute 

Location: Metrodora Institute 

4:15 p.m. Attend Greg Bell retirement open house 

Location: Alta Club 

Wednesday, Nov. 29

8:45 a.m. Meet with policy team 

Location: Kearns Mansion 

10 a.m. Host Mansion Holiday Media Reveal 

Location: Kearns Mansion 

MEDIA AVAILABILITY 

11:30 a.m. Host Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity Utah Industry Roundtable 

Location: Kearns Mansion 

1:30 p.m. Tour Dell Technologies 

Location: 13197 Frontrunner Blvd., Draper 

3 p.m. Meet with Colliers International 

Location: 6440 S. Millrock Dr., Holladay

6 p.m. Host Mansion Artist Awards 

Location: Kearns Mansion 

Thursday, Nov. 30 

9 a.m. Attend emergency earthquake training 

Location: Utah State Capitol 

4:30 p.m. Meet with Girls National Rodeo Champions 

Location: Kearns Mansion 

Friday, Dec. 1 

8:30 a.m. Meet with President J. Stuart Adams and Speaker Mike Shultz 

Location: Rampton Room 

9 a.m. Meet with majority leadership

Location: Rampton Room 

10:15 a.m. Meet with minority leadership

Location: Rampton Room

10:45 a.m. Interview on Housing Preservation Fund

Location: Gold Room 

12:15 p.m. Host housing discussion 

Location: Rampton Room 

1:30 p.m. Speak at USHE press conference 

Location: 60 S. 400 West, Salt Lake City 

MEDIA AVAILABILITY 

2:15 p.m. Host housing discussion 

Location: Rampton Room 

4:30 p.m. Attend Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games meeting 

Location: Rice-Eccles Stadium 

5 p.m. Attend cauldron lighting celebration 

Location: Rice-Eccles Stadium  

MEDIA ACCESS

Saturday, Dec. 2 

8:30 a.m. Speak at Pathways to Purpose Conference

Location: Provo Recreation Center Multipurpose Room, 320 W. 500 North, Provo

MEDIA ACCESS

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule 

Nov. 27-Dec. 1, 2023 

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**

Monday, Nov. 27 

8:00 a.m. Lieutenant Governor Team Meeting

Location: Utah State Capitol, Rampton Room

9 a.m. Seventh District Court judicial candidates discussion 

Location: Virtual meeting 

10 a.m. Hold budget discussion 

Location: Rampton Room 

12:15 p.m. Election Team Meeting

Location: Rampton Room

1:30 p.m. Present Award at the Power of Service Awards

Location: Gold Room

11 a.m. Hold senior advisory quarterly meeting 

Location: Rampton Room 

1:45 p.m. Hold budget discussion 

Location: Rampton Room 

Tuesday, Nov. 28

9:45 a.m. Meet with Tracy Gruber, Department of Health and Human Services 

Location: Governor’s Office

10:30 a.m. Election Security Briefing

Location: Rampton Room

11:30 a.m. Meeting with Senator Millner

Location: Rampton Room

2:00 p.m. Monthly Update on the Tribes

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

3:30 p.m. BYU Election Workshop

Location: Marriott School of Business, Campus Drive, Provo

Wednesday, Nov. 29

10:00 a.m. Election Center Drop-Ins

Location: Multiple Locations

Thursday, Nov. 30 

5:30  p.m. Attend The State of American Institutions Conference

Location: Hoover Institution at Stanford University

Friday, Dec. 1 

8:00 a.m. Attend The State of American Institutions Conference

Location: Hoover Institution at Stanford University

3:30 p.m. Speak on a Panel: Administration and Trust in Elections

Location: Hoover Institution at Stanford University

###

