Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Nov. 27-Dec. 1, 2023

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Nov. 27-Dec. 2, 2023

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, Nov. 27

9 a.m. Meet with General Counsel Daniel O’Bannon

Location: Virtual meeting

10 a.m. Hold budget discussion

Location: Rampton Room

11 a.m. Meet with senior advisors

Location: Rampton Room

1:45 p.m. Hold budget discussion

Location: Rampton Room

Tuesday, Nov. 28

7:45 a.m. Meet with Federal Reserve Gov. Michelle Bowman

Location: Hyatt Regency

9 a.m. Meet with Bank of America Utah President Mori Paulsen

Location: Governor’s Office

9:45 a.m. Meet with Tracy Gruber, Department of Health and Human Services

Location: Governor’s Office

10:30 a.m. Interview with Let’s Find Common Ground Podcast

Location: Virtual meeting

11:30 a.m. Meet with Caerus Energy

Location: Virtual meeting

3 p.m. Tour Metrodora Institute

Location: Metrodora Institute

4:15 p.m. Attend Greg Bell retirement open house

Location: Alta Club

Wednesday, Nov. 29

8:45 a.m. Meet with policy team

Location: Kearns Mansion

10 a.m. Host Mansion Holiday Media Reveal

Location: Kearns Mansion

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

11:30 a.m. Host Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity Utah Industry Roundtable

Location: Kearns Mansion

1:30 p.m. Tour Dell Technologies

Location: 13197 Frontrunner Blvd., Draper

3 p.m. Meet with Colliers International

Location: 6440 S. Millrock Dr., Holladay

6 p.m. Host Mansion Artist Awards

Location: Kearns Mansion

Thursday, Nov. 30

9 a.m. Attend emergency earthquake training

Location: Utah State Capitol

4:30 p.m. Meet with Girls National Rodeo Champions

Location: Kearns Mansion

Friday, Dec. 1

8:30 a.m. Meet with President J. Stuart Adams and Speaker Mike Shultz

Location: Rampton Room

9 a.m. Meet with majority leadership

Location: Rampton Room

10:15 a.m. Meet with minority leadership

Location: Rampton Room

10:45 a.m. Interview on Housing Preservation Fund

Location: Gold Room

12:15 p.m. Host housing discussion

Location: Rampton Room

1:30 p.m. Speak at USHE press conference

Location: 60 S. 400 West, Salt Lake City

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

2:15 p.m. Host housing discussion

Location: Rampton Room

4:30 p.m. Attend Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games meeting

Location: Rice-Eccles Stadium

5 p.m. Attend cauldron lighting celebration

Location: Rice-Eccles Stadium

MEDIA ACCESS

Saturday, Dec. 2

8:30 a.m. Speak at Pathways to Purpose Conference

Location: Provo Recreation Center Multipurpose Room, 320 W. 500 North, Provo

MEDIA ACCESS

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Nov. 27-Dec. 1, 2023

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**

Monday, Nov. 27

8:00 a.m. Lieutenant Governor Team Meeting

Location: Utah State Capitol, Rampton Room

9 a.m. Seventh District Court judicial candidates discussion

Location: Virtual meeting

10 a.m. Hold budget discussion

Location: Rampton Room

12:15 p.m. Election Team Meeting

Location: Rampton Room

1:30 p.m. Present Award at the Power of Service Awards

Location: Gold Room

11 a.m. Hold senior advisory quarterly meeting

Location: Rampton Room

1:45 p.m. Hold budget discussion

Location: Rampton Room

Tuesday, Nov. 28

9:45 a.m. Meet with Tracy Gruber, Department of Health and Human Services

Location: Governor’s Office

10:30 a.m. Election Security Briefing

Location: Rampton Room

11:30 a.m. Meeting with Senator Millner

Location: Rampton Room

2:00 p.m. Monthly Update on the Tribes

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

3:30 p.m. BYU Election Workshop

Location: Marriott School of Business, Campus Drive, Provo

Wednesday, Nov. 29

10:00 a.m. Election Center Drop-Ins

Location: Multiple Locations

Thursday, Nov. 30

5:30 p.m. Attend The State of American Institutions Conference

Location: Hoover Institution at Stanford University

Friday, Dec. 1

8:00 a.m. Attend The State of American Institutions Conference

Location: Hoover Institution at Stanford University

3:30 p.m. Speak on a Panel: Administration and Trust in Elections

Location: Hoover Institution at Stanford University

