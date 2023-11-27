CPH Hosts Joint Concert of the Mad River Transit Singers and Mariachi de Humboldt

Press release from Cal Poly Humboldt:

The Department of Dance, Music, and Theatre at Cal Poly Humboldt presents “Unchain My Heart!/“Descadenando mi Corazón!,” a joint concert of the Mad River Transit Singers and Mariachi de Humboldt. Join us Sunday, December 3rd at 2:00 p.m. in Fulkerson Recital Hall. Concert tickets are $10 General, $5 Children, and FREE for Cal Poly Humboldt students with ID. Tickets may be purchased at the door or in advance at centerarts.humboldt.edu

The Mad River Transit Singers will perform some of the great jazz standards. Selections include “Come Fly with Me” by Sammy Cahn and James van Heusen; the powerful ballad “God Bless the Child” made famous by Billie Holiday; “I’m Walkin’” by Fats Domino; Jay Althouse’s take on the classic “Cry Me a River;” Michele Weir’s exciting arrangement of the blues tune “Muddy Water;” and an innovative arrangement of “Unchain my Heart” for a cappella voices by Kirby Shaw. You are sure to her these classic tunes in new and exciting ways.

Mariachi de Humboldt will perform a tribute to the great ranchera singer and composer José Alfredo Jimenez, including “Ella,” “El Rey,” “Canta, Canta, Canta,” and “Caminos de Guanajuato.” Mariachi de Humboldt will also perform selections of regional sones, styles which originated in the 18th century, and have special features from each region in Mexico, including “La Bamba” from Veracruz, “Tata Dios” from Huasteca, “Marcha de Zacatecas” from Zacatecas.

We invite you to bring your whole family to this exciting performance of vocal jazz and Mexican music that is sure to fill your heart and make you sing and dance.

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Time: 2:00 p.m.

Location: Fulkerson Recital Hall, Cal Poly Humboldt

Price: $10.00 general; $5.00 senior/child, FREE Cal Poly Humboldt student with current ID

Ticket Purchase: centerarts.humboldt.edu

Contact: Cal Poly Humboldt School of Dance, Music, and Theatre, 707-826-3566, [email protected]