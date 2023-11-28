Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,613 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,816 in the last 365 days.

CVG Announces Participation in the NobleCon19 Investor Conference

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVG (NASDAQ: CVGI) announced today that Andy Cheung, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at NobleCon19 - Noble Capital Markets’ Nineteenth Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference at Florida Atlantic University, Executive Education Complex on Monday, December 4 at 12:00 p.m. ET. There is also the opportunity to meet management at our breakout session scheduled immediately following our presentation. A link to the webcast and associated presentation materials can be accessed through the investor section of the Company’s website at cvgrp.com the following day.

For further information, please contact CVGI@alpha-ir.com

About CVG

At CVG, we deliver real solutions to complex design, engineering and manufacturing problems while creating positive change for our customers, industries, and communities we serve. Information about the Company and its products is available on the internet at www.cvgrp.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Ross Collins or Stephen Poe
Alpha IR Group
CVGI@alpha-ir.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

CVG Announces Participation in the NobleCon19 Investor Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more