European Wax Center, Inc. Announces Participation in the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ), the largest and fastest-growing franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States, today announced that members of its management team will host investor meetings and participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference on December 5, 2023.



The fireside chat portion of the conference will be held at 3:00pm EST. The webcast can be accessed live or as an archived replay on the Company’s Investor Relations website, https://investors.waxcenter.com.

About European Wax Center, Inc.

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) is the largest and fastest-growing franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. European Wax Center locations perform more than 22 million services per year, providing guests with an unparalleled, professional personal care experience administered by highly trained wax specialists within the privacy of clean, individual waxing suites. The Company continues to revolutionize the waxing industry with its innovative Comfort Wax® formulated with the highest quality ingredients to make waxing a more efficient and relatively painless experience, along with its collection of proprietary products to help enhance and extend waxing results. By leading with its values – We Care About Each Other, We Do the Right Thing, We Delight Our Guests, and We Have Fun While Being Awesome – the Company is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. European Wax Center, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas. Its network, which now includes more than 1,000 centers in 45 states, generated sales of nearly $900 million in fiscal 2022. For more information, including how to receive your first wax free, please visit: https://waxcenter.com.