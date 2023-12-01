Submit Release
Celebrate the Joy of ‘Krystalmas’ All December Long With Krystal

Restaurant brand shares cheerful limited time digital deals to save during the holiday season

ATLANTA, GA, USA, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ‘Tis the season to savor the flavor of festive bites. Krystal, the original quick-service restaurant chain of the South, is excited to unwrap its ‘Krystalmas’ campaign, allowing guests to celebrate the holidays with unbeatable deals and delicious meals every day throughout December.

From Friday, December 1 to Sunday, December 31, Krystal will launch digital specials every day for orders placed online through Krystal’s website or through the restaurant’s mobile application. Offering daily promotions throughout the month, ‘Krystalmas’ deals will include, but are not limited to:

Sunrise Sunday - $5 Sunriser Combo

Munchie Monday - 2 for $3 Chili Cheese Pups

Turnover Tuesday - 2 for $3 Apple Turnovers

Wings-day - 10 piece Spicy Wings for $12.49

Thirsty Thursday - $2 Large Drinks

Fry-day - BOGO Small Fries

Sackful Saturday - $12 Original Sackful and $15 Cheese Sackful

“The holiday season is a time for joy and merriment, and we aim to delight our guests with our Krystalmas campaign this season. Inspired by the tradition of advent calendars, our guests will receive a special offer everyday throughout the month of December on Krystal’s digital ordering channels,” said Kaitlin Stoehr, Senior Director of Marketing for Krystal Restaurants LLC. “We’re looking forward to sharing these seasonal specials with our guests!”

Guests are encouraged to sign up for Club Krystal for exclusive offerings and announcements. To unwrap the magic of ‘Krystalmas’ deals, guests can add the items directly to their cart through the ‘Krystalmas’ tab.

For more information on Krystal’s menu offerings and locations, visit https://krystal.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram. To download Krystal’s application on the Apple App Store, visit https://apps.apple.com/us/app/krystal/id1577457805 or on the Google Play Store, visit https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.krystal.

About Krystal Restaurants LLC

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Krystal Restaurants LLC is the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South. Krystal hamburgers have been served fresh and hot off the grill on the iconic square bun since 1932. The company proudly sticks to the classics, but over the years, they’ve never been afraid to innovate.

Krystal has grown to be in 10 states with nearly 300 restaurants and continues to deliver a one-of-a-kind taste experience through their unique menu items that are offered at a great price. The company’s Atlanta-based Restaurant Support Center serves a team of more than 3,500 employees. In 2019, the company was selected to USA Today’s Top-10 Best Regional Fast Food List.

For more information, visit krystal.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram.

Brianne Barbakoff
Ink Link Marketing
+1 305.333.2809
brianne@inklinkmarketing.com
