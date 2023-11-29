1909 Non-Profit Business Accelerator to Foster Innovation and Growth at New Headquarters in Historic Comeau Building
Nearly 9,000 Square Feet, Expanded Space in West Palm Beach will Provide Nonprofit with More Offices, Additional Conference Rooms, Event Space, Gym & More
Securing a partner who understands our needs and values our community contribution was crucial to the process”WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1909, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) dedicated to the holistic growth of early-stage entrepreneurs, announced today it has secured a new home in downtown West Palm Beach. 1909 offers workspace, mentorship, business education, and a support community to like-minded individuals who are committed to building a better tomorrow for themselves, their families, the community, and the world. Following years-long challenges in the commercial real estate landscape, the nonprofit will move into the historic Comeau Building at 319 Clematis Street in downtown West Palm Beach, Florida in the Spring of 2024.
— Shana Ostrovitz, Executive Director of 1909
The new space is nearly 9,000 square feet, double 1909’s former West Palm Beach location. 1909 has 177 active members, who have generated over $37 million in economic benefit for Palm Beach County. The headquarters at the Comeau Building will accommodate the growing number of businesses looking to join the nonprofit as well as current members who are actively expanding their teams. The new space also doubles the number of offices available to members which will help to address 1909’s current two-year wait list.
“In a challenging commercial real estate environment, we sought affordable space to support emerging local businesses and maintain the culture we cherish,” said Shana Ostrovitz, Executive Director of 1909. “Securing a partner who understands our needs and values our community contribution was crucial to the process. The West Palm Beach business sector is just beginning to live up to its potential and with entrepreneurship and innovation as economic development drivers, 1909 is here to make sure we all reach our full potential.”
The move was made possible thanks to a new partnership with Morning Calm Management, a vertically integrated real estate management firm based in Boca Raton. “Partnering with such a dedicated group like 1909 that drives so much impact in the areas of entrepreneurship, education, and community in our city is an incredible opportunity for Morning Calm,” said Ben Eleazer, Associate Director, Morning Calm Management. “As we created our renovation plan, we were careful to design something that would not only honor the history of West Palm Beach but also the history of the building. We couldn’t be prouder that Comeau will be the new home of 1909 and help the nonprofit execute on a shared vision of fortifying the culture and growth of our community.”
The Comeau Building will also provide 1909 and its members with additional conference rooms, alleviating the high demand for collaborative spaces in their current location. This will offer members more opportunities to brainstorm, meet with clients, engage with their teams, and attract potential investors. The new facility will feature a quiet room to prioritize mental health, a gym to promote physical well-being, a dedicated music listening room, expanded event space, and enhanced security available 24/7. Additionally, this expansion will enable 1909 to broaden its programming for members aiming to take their companies to the next level, scale, or to pursue acquisitions – a resource not currently offered in Palm Beach County.
"We are immensely thankful for everyone who played a role in making this transformative move possible, including our leadership team, dedicated staff, supportive board of directors, and the unwavering backing from our incredible members, partners and community supporters both near and far," added Danielle Casey, Co-Founder of 1909. "This journey reflects the resilience, hard work, and dedication of our members, who inspire us daily. We look forward to continuing to foster innovation and growth within our new, and larger, home."
The Knight Foundation and the Stacy and Keith Palagye Foundation also made significant contributions to make the relocation possible.
About 1909
1909 is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the holistic growth of creators in Palm Beach County, offering members access to a one-of-a-kind, collaborative community, workspace, accelerator programs, and mentorship. 1909 was formed in 2018 to build the kind of space and community that the founders—along with fellow Palm Beach County creators and innovators—sought for themselves. Since opening its doors, 1909 has welcomed many creators who have helped lead the organization forward and adapt where needed. We are proud to be creating an organization that allows talented people with unique perspectives to shape and contribute to the future for all of us. For more information about 1909, visit https://weare1909.org/.
About Morning Calm Management
Morning Calm Management is a vertically integrated real estate management firm with a focus on special situation investing. Through its affiliates, the firm owns and manages more than 9.5 million square feet of commercial real estate throughout the United States on behalf of private and institutional capital. Real estate is a cyclical business. We recognize the importance of this cyclicality and (i) exercise pricing discipline when acquiring assets and (ii) go to market in a decisive fashion when the value enhancement program has been completed and the capital markets are fully valuing asset and market fundamentals. Our mission is singular – to create extraordinary value for our clients. Learn more at http://morning-calm.com.
