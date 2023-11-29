Ikomani Supports Social Justice Programs with $20,000 to Freeman Initiative
Fighting Racism While Supporting Civil Rights and Social JusticeUNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yesterday, millions of people came together to celebrate Giving Tuesday with a generosity of spirit and kindness of heart with donations to a variety of charities, including Freeman Initiative. Ikomani, LLC proudly continues the annual gifting with a $20,000 donation to Freeman Initiative via an unrestricted grant to help bolster the organization’s efforts to expand its reach and impact in key areas of civil rights and social justice. In the words of Ikomani’s Business Operations Manager, Liv Resch, the donation “reflects our commitment to serving a higher purpose and supporting our community.”
Freeman Initiative focuses on several program areas as an organization, including education, environmental health, healthcare equity and voting reforms. For example, the organization believes that every American citizen deserves the right and opportunity to participate in the political process. Accordingly, its members work to stop voter suppression through voter registration and restoration of voting rights.
Freeman Initiative also has a stake in both the fight against all racism, as well as advocacy for specific redress and reparations for American Descendants of Slavery ("ADOS"). “While we are guided by fairness for all, there is always a right and a wrong position in the fight against racism and its impact on the vulnerable and disproportionately targeted ADOS community,” said Executive Director Shaquita Marshall. “It’s always a challenge talking about problems born out of racism, but we can’t craft solutions without talking about America’s history of legally sanctioned racial hierarchies and the current reality of how that history still plays out in our politics, opportunities and society.”
Freeman Initiative experienced quite a bit of growth this year. It recently launched its new website with a fresh, modern look and language translation. The website is a user-friendly source of information about the organization, its programs, and how to support it. The website also features a growing list of resources and education tools.
Ikomani, found online at https://ikomani.com, is a family-owned chandlery specializing in handcrafted candles and soaps. Freeman Initiative is a nonpartisan ADOS-led 501(c)(3) charity advocating for equity for the most disproportionately at peril Americans. For more information about Freeman Initiative, please visit the website at https://freemaninitiative.org/ or email info@freemaninitiative.org.
