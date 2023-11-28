Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,608 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,824 in the last 365 days.

Unlocking Holiday Magic: 1Voice.AI Revolutionizes Communication for Children with Real-Time Santa Chats Across the Globe

1Voice.AI, a real-time language translation solution

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a groundbreaking move just in time for the festive season, 1Voice.AI Telecommunications, the innovators behind a cutting-edge real-time language translation solution, have unveiled a magical way for children worldwide to speak directly with Santa Claus. By shattering language barriers, Voice.AI Telecommunications brings the joy of seamless communication to the heart of holiday celebrations.

"Imagine a child in Japan chatting effortlessly with Santa in the North Pole, or a little one in Brazil sharing their wishlist in their native language, all in real-time. This holiday season, 1Voice.AI Telecommunications makes this whimsical scenario a reality. The subscription-based model eliminates language limitations, providing a delightful and interactive experience for children across 55 languages, boasting an impressive 98% accuracy rate." said Simon Wilby, CEO and Inventor of 1Voice.AI Telecommunications.

1Voice.AI places a high priority on user privacy, ensuring that conversations remain confidential. The service is designed to be user-friendly, providing a safe space for children to interact with Santa. Additionally, 1Voice.AI Telecommunications is built on a proprietary engine developed in-house, offering greater control over performance, functionality, and security.

"1Voice.AI can assure the safety and security of users as we do not use a third-party system like GPUs/H100s to run AI. Our system is our own code, and for that, we give the security, making sure the data and the security of our customers are 100%," said Wilby.

This holiday season, parents can visit www.1voice.ai to subscribe and unlock the magical experience for their children (1VoiceKIDS.AI coming soon). The service is designed to be easy to use, allowing kids to share their wishes and dreams with Santa like never before.

For All Interviews, Contact:

Mark L. Goldman
Goldman McCormick PR, INC
+1 516-639-0988
email us here

You just read:

Unlocking Holiday Magic: 1Voice.AI Revolutionizes Communication for Children with Real-Time Santa Chats Across the Globe

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology, Telecommunications, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more