MANGO’S TROPICAL CAFÉ ANNOUNCES A-LIST NEW YEAR’S EVE WEEKEND FEATURING BRODY JENNER & DEVIN LUCIEN, LIL JON & SICKICK
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ring in the New Year with unforgettable entertainment, delectable cocktails and VIP experiences at the nest celebration in Orlando!
Orlando’s first immersive nightlife hotspot Mango’s Tropical Café is thrilled to announce its New Year’s Eve weekend lineup showcasing chart-topping artists such as Lil Jon, Sickick, Brody Jenner and Devin Lucien in part of its new ground-breaking event series, Mango’s LIVE, setting the stage for the best New Year’s Eve party in town. The new Mango’s LIVE series has experienced back-to-back events with Nelly, Charly Jordan, and more since its October launch.
Mango’s LIVE Entertainment NYE Weekend Lineup
Lil Jon - Friday, December 29—
Kick off New Year’s Eve weekend with classic hits and pulsating bass brought to you by world-renowned artist Lil Jon with Mango’s LIVE! Prepare for a night of Lil Jon’s iconic hits and get lost in the music for an experience like never before. The event is from 10:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. Tickets start at $40. To get Lil Jon tickets, click here
Sickick DJ Set - Saturday, December 30—
Pre-game New Year’s Eve with one of EDM’s hottest DJ’s, Sickick at Mango's LIVE on December 30, where the masked artist will headline and host the event from 10:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. Tickets start at $40. To get Sickick tickets, click here
Brody Jenner & Devin Lucien Headliner & Host New Year’s Eve - Sunday, December 31—
Ring in the new year with a night of sheer excitement, featuring an exclusive live countdown to 2024 and a mind-blowing DJ set by the dynamic duo, Brody Jenner and Devin Lucien! Renowned for their electrifying performances and chart-topping hits, they'll be spinning the latest tracks and timeless classics, keeping you on your feet all night long. Tickets start at $75. To get NYE tickets, click here
All guests must be 21+ with a valid ID for entry. Tickets are available now and going fast. General admission tickets are available now with the following premium and VIP offerings:
Premium Admissions on New Year’s Eve
-$150 includes admission and open bar access from 10:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.
Backstage -VIP on New Year’s Eve
-$200–includes admission and access to a 360-degree front-row view of the stage, front, and backstage areas, and premium open bar from 10:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.
For more information, please visit https://mangos.com/mangos-orlando
About Mango's Tropical Cafe Orlando
Originally established as an iconic destination in the heart of Miami Beach, Mango's Tropical Cafe is a vibrant and electrifying entertainment venue that captivates locals and tourists alike in Miami and Orlando. Acting as Miami's oldest nightclub venue and Orlando’s news, Mango's has redefined the nightlife scene, offering an immersive experience that transports guests to a tropical oasis.
Mango's Tropical Cafe offers a tantalizing array of handcrafted cocktails and an exquisite menu featuring delectable dishes inspired by the flavors of the Caribbean and Latin America. Our skilled culinary team ensures a gastronomic journey that leaves taste buds craving for more.
Beyond the enchanting nightlife, Mango's also caters to private events, corporate gatherings, and special occasions, making it the ideal venue for celebrations of all scales.
For more information, visits our website at Mango’s, Mango’s Orlando, Mango’s Miami or follow us on social media @MangosOrlando @MangosMiami
Mango's Tropical Café Orlando
Orlando’s first immersive nightlife hotspot Mango’s Tropical Café is thrilled to announce its New Year’s Eve weekend lineup showcasing chart-topping artists such as Lil Jon, Sickick, Brody Jenner and Devin Lucien in part of its new ground-breaking event series, Mango’s LIVE, setting the stage for the best New Year’s Eve party in town. The new Mango’s LIVE series has experienced back-to-back events with Nelly, Charly Jordan, and more since its October launch.
Mango’s LIVE Entertainment NYE Weekend Lineup
Lil Jon - Friday, December 29—
Kick off New Year’s Eve weekend with classic hits and pulsating bass brought to you by world-renowned artist Lil Jon with Mango’s LIVE! Prepare for a night of Lil Jon’s iconic hits and get lost in the music for an experience like never before. The event is from 10:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. Tickets start at $40. To get Lil Jon tickets, click here
Sickick DJ Set - Saturday, December 30—
Pre-game New Year’s Eve with one of EDM’s hottest DJ’s, Sickick at Mango's LIVE on December 30, where the masked artist will headline and host the event from 10:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. Tickets start at $40. To get Sickick tickets, click here
Brody Jenner & Devin Lucien Headliner & Host New Year’s Eve - Sunday, December 31—
Ring in the new year with a night of sheer excitement, featuring an exclusive live countdown to 2024 and a mind-blowing DJ set by the dynamic duo, Brody Jenner and Devin Lucien! Renowned for their electrifying performances and chart-topping hits, they'll be spinning the latest tracks and timeless classics, keeping you on your feet all night long. Tickets start at $75. To get NYE tickets, click here
All guests must be 21+ with a valid ID for entry. Tickets are available now and going fast. General admission tickets are available now with the following premium and VIP offerings:
Premium Admissions on New Year’s Eve
-$150 includes admission and open bar access from 10:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.
Backstage -VIP on New Year’s Eve
-$200–includes admission and access to a 360-degree front-row view of the stage, front, and backstage areas, and premium open bar from 10:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.
For more information, please visit https://mangos.com/mangos-orlando
About Mango's Tropical Cafe Orlando
Originally established as an iconic destination in the heart of Miami Beach, Mango's Tropical Cafe is a vibrant and electrifying entertainment venue that captivates locals and tourists alike in Miami and Orlando. Acting as Miami's oldest nightclub venue and Orlando’s news, Mango's has redefined the nightlife scene, offering an immersive experience that transports guests to a tropical oasis.
Mango's Tropical Cafe offers a tantalizing array of handcrafted cocktails and an exquisite menu featuring delectable dishes inspired by the flavors of the Caribbean and Latin America. Our skilled culinary team ensures a gastronomic journey that leaves taste buds craving for more.
Beyond the enchanting nightlife, Mango's also caters to private events, corporate gatherings, and special occasions, making it the ideal venue for celebrations of all scales.
For more information, visits our website at Mango’s, Mango’s Orlando, Mango’s Miami or follow us on social media @MangosOrlando @MangosMiami
Mango's Tropical Café Orlando
Mango's Tropical Café Orlando
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram