HII Recognized with Veteran Small Business Advocate of the Year Award

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) was recently recognized with the Veteran Small Business Advocate of the Year Award from the National Veteran Small Business Coalition (NVSBC). The award specifically focused on the work accomplished by HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding division.



NVSBC is a nationally recognized non-profit organization that provides training, networking, and advocacy for veteran small business entrepreneurs in the federal market to ensure they are procurement ready and have enhanced access to opportunities to start, operate, sustain, and grow competitive and strong businesses serving federal agencies and other government contractors.

HII won in the “Prime Contractor Representative or Team” category for exceeding expectations in advocating for veteran-owned small businesses and service-disabled, veteran-owned small businesses. NNS continually demonstrates its commitment to these businesses by participating in, supporting and sponsoring numerous veteran-related outreach activities.

“Our suppliers, from coast to coast, are at the heart and core of what we do here: building the world’s most capable nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and submarines for the U.S. Navy,” said Cullen Glass, NNS vice president of supply chain management. “We are grateful for this recognition as we continue our commitment to ensuring our diverse supplier base reflects opportunities for all.”





A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://hii.com/news/hii-recognized-veteran-small-business-advocate-of-the-year-award-2023/.

“NVSBC and the veteran small business community greatly appreciates HII’s partnership and demonstrated leadership in advocating for and bringing strong business opportunities to the veteran small business community,” NVSBC Executive Director Scott Jensen said. “This is a well-deserved recognition of their commitment.”

This recognition follows HII’s recent honor of the 2023 Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing (HIRE) Vets Medallion Award. The HIRE Vets Medallion Award from the U.S. Department of Labor is the only federal-level veterans’ employment award that recognizes a company or organization’s exemplary commitment to veteran hiring, retention and professional development.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cdcac795-edfa-4a35-92ce-32c0c4408fd0