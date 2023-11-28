Submit Release
NDDOT announces I-94 closures for overhead sign installations in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. — The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) alerts motorists of upcoming short-term closures that will happen overnight on eastbound Interstate 94 between Interstate 29 and 25th Street.

The closures are planned for the early morning hours tomorrow, Wednesday, November 29, at approximately midnight and 3 a.m. All eastbound lanes of I-94 will be completely closed to traffic for up to 30 minutes for the sign installations. In addition, the northbound I-29 to eastbound I-94 ramp and the southbound I-29 to eastbound I-94 tri-level ramp will also be closed.

No detours will be posted, but motorists are encouraged to take alternate routes. Westbound I-94 traffic will not be affected.  

NDDOT encourages all motorists to exercise caution, follow posted signs and speed limits, and remain patient while traveling through the construction zone. Safety is of utmost importance, and the project team is working diligently to minimize inconveniences caused by the construction activities.   

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov/

CONTACT:
Sarah Arntson,
(701) 328-6965   
sararntson@nd.gov

 

