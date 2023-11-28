MaTte ArGyLe Presents a Special Holiday Shopping Event Celebrating "The Color Purple" Musical
Shop in Style and Embrace the Essence of "The Color Purple" at MaTte ArGyLe's Spectacular Holiday Shopping Experience
Purple is a fabulous color with a variety of hues. There will be something for everybody. I look forward to people finding unique pieces just for them at our shopping event honoring the iconic movie.”PLAYA VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tashiba Jones-Wilson, renowned celebrity fashion stylist and costume designer, is thrilled to announce an exclusive in-store shopping event at her exquisite boutique, MaTte ArGyLe. This special occasion commemorates the upcoming release of the highly anticipated musical, "The Color Purple," set to hit theaters on Christmas Day. Drawing inspiration from the Broadway play and the classic Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Alice Walker, this coming-of-age drama promises to captivate audiences worldwide.
As a woman who gives back to her community, Jones-Wilson says, "I wanted to do something special to recognize the importance of ‘The Color Purple’ and what it has not only meant to the literary world, but to Black culture. Fashion is an art form of self-expression, and as we embrace this new adaptation of this award-winning musical, what better way to acknowledge it than by shopping with intention and wearing the color purple."
In the spirit of the holiday season, Jones-Wilson encourages customers to embrace the joy of shopping while supporting local businesses. The shopping extravaganza will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, November 30, 2023, at MaTte ArGyLe, located at 12775 Millennium Drive, Suite 130 at the esteemed Runway Playa Vista shopping center.
Adding to the allure of this sensational event, esteemed jewelry designer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Simone I. Smith will be making a special guest appearance. Simone's eponymous jewelry collection, established in 2011, celebrates her journey as a cancer survivor and features iconic designs such as her signature lollipop pendant, "A Sweet Touch of Hope." In collaboration with Grammy Award winner and Oscar nominee Mary J. Blige, Simone introduced Sister Love, a statement jewelry line born out of their deep friendship and love for exquisite accessories. Alongside her remarkable career, Simone is also recognized as the devoted wife of Grammy Award-winning Hip-Hop legend LL Cool J, a proud mother of 4, and a glammother of 3.
This exclusive shopping experience promises to be an unforgettable night filled with fashion, jewelry, and excitement. Customers will have the opportunity to browse Tashiba Jones-Wilson's meticulously curated collection of high-end garments and accessories at MaTte ArGyLe while enjoying the company of fellow fashion enthusiasts. With Simone I. Smith's presence, attendees will be able to explore her extraordinary jewelry creations that embody elegance and meaningful stories.
Don't miss out on this remarkable event celebrating the release of "The Color Purple" musical. Join us at MaTte ArGyLe on Thursday, November 30, 2023, from 5 to 9 p.m. Experience the magic of the holiday season and indulge in exceptional fashion and jewelry offerings, backed by the expertise of industry icons Tashiba Jones-Wilson and Simone I. Smith.
About MaTte ArGyle:
Since its establishment in 2020, MaTte ArGyLe has quickly risen to prominence as the exclusive black-owned business at Runway Playa Vista. This unique boutique seamlessly merges fashion, art, and entertainment through its captivating pop-up events. MaTte ArGyLe has become the ultimate destination for the bold and beautiful, offering a carefully curated selection of men's and women's clothing and accessories, encompassing streetwear, ready-to-wear, and luxury fashion from both emerging and well-known designers. Setting it apart is its dedication to featuring a diverse array of African and African American designers.
Inside this artistic haven, patrons are greeted by walls adorned with captivating paintings by LA artists, racks showcasing beautiful frocks, and impeccably dressed mannequins donning the latest seasonal looks. Step into MaTte ArGyLe, and an immersive shopping experience awaits, tantalizing the visual senses while tempting the wallet. Jones-Wilson says, "After working in the fashion industry for more than 25 years, I knew I wanted to create a retail place that showcased trendy, fashion-forward clothing for everyone, regardless of size and body type." With leveraging her retail expertise and education from LA's esteemed Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM), owner Jones-Wilson has ingeniously designed a space that invites leisurely window shopping or the discovery of one-of-a-kind signature pieces to enhance any fashionista's wardrobe.
Already garnering acclaim, MaTte ArGyLe has become the go-to destination for Hollywood stylists in search of their clients' statement-making red-carpet ensembles. With an array of offerings at her fingertips, Jones-Wilson herself has successfully styled numerous high-profile clients. Beyond fashion, this boutique serves as an inclusive one-stop shop for those seeking a transformation, providing personalized styling, and tailoring services. From head to toe, MaTte ArGyLe offers an all-encompassing makeover experience.
About Tashiba Jones-Wilson:
Tashiba Jones-Wilson is a renowned celebrity fashion stylist and costume designer, recognized for her exceptional work in the entertainment industry. With a keen eye for style and a passion for creativity, she has collaborated with numerous A-list celebrities, elevating their image and leaving an indelible mark on the fashion landscape.
