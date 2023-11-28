Groundbreaking Book Empowers Parents to Address Terrorism with Children: Lions and Tigers and Terrorists, Oh My!
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an era where the world is grappling with the complexities of terrorism, renowned psychiatrist and bestselling author, Dr. Carole Lieberman has released a groundbreaking book entitled Lions and Tigers and Terrorists, Oh My! How to Protect Your Child in a Time of Terror. This revolutionary guide is the first of its kind, delicately addressing the sensitive issue of terrorism for children without being bound by religious or political biases.
The first half equips parents and teachers with the tools to help children understand the pervasive news about terrorism without instilling fear. It also offers insights on recognizing and responding to children's emotions, coupled with 88 practical ways to raise happy and healthy children in these trying times. The second half is a carefully crafted picture book that gently introduces children to the concept of terrorism, addressing their most pressing questions.
The book has already garnered significant recognition, winning awards at prestigious festivals including London, New York City, Paris, and Hollywood Book Festivals, along with a Mom's Choice Gold Award.
Mubin Shaikh, profiled in the best-selling autobiography Undercover Jihadi: Muslim extremist turned International Counterterrorism Expert, lauds the book, stating, "This is the first book of its kind to address the highly sensitive issue of terrorism for kids. Free of the trappings of religion and politics, reading this book with your child will put both of you on better footing to navigate this important issue."
About Carole Lieberman, M.D., M.P.H
Carole Lieberman, M.D., M.P.H., known as The Terrorist Therapist® (www.terroristtherapist.com), is a board-certified Beverly Hills psychiatrist and an award-winning and bestselling author. She was trained at NYU-Bellevue and at Anna Freud's London Clinic. She has served on the Clinical Faculty of UCLA's Neuropsychiatric Institute for years. Additionally, Dr. Carole hosts two radio shows/podcasts and travels the world speaking about her books, especially her latest book for children (and their parents and teachers), Lions and Tigers and Terrorists, Oh My! How to Protect Your Child in a Time of Terror (Troika Publishing).
