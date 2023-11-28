Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,617 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,934 in the last 365 days.

WYDOT to close US 14A for the winter season

Sheridan, Wyo – The popular scenic byway over the Bighorn Mountains will be closing on Friday, December 1, at noon.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation seasonally closes U.S. 14A - a 22-mile stretch of scenic mountain road over the Bighorns in north-central Wyoming at the end of the fall hunting season.

WYDOT closes U.S.14A seasonally as a safety precaution rather than as a reaction to storms. Heavy snows, drifting  and relatively light traffic during the winter months makes snow removal of the mountain portion of US14A impractical.

WYDOT crews from both Lovell and Burgess Junction will make one final sweep of the U.S.14A route on Friday, December 1 to ensure all motorists are off the mountain and then close the gates for the season at Noon.

Those seasonal road closure gates are located at Burgess Junction (just east of milepost 98.1) and on the Lovell side of the mountain near milepost 76.04.
During this seasonal closure, motorists can use U.S. 14 via Granite Pass and Greybull to travel to and from Sheridan or Lovell. Motorists are encouraged to check current road conditions for this route before departing by either calling 5-1-1, downloading the WYO511 app, or going online to www.wyoroad.info.

U.S. 14A will remain closed until late May of 2024.

You just read:

WYDOT to close US 14A for the winter season

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more