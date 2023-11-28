Codup Triumphs with Double Honors: Wins 2023 Clutch Champion and Global Leader Awards
Discover Codup's exceptional achievements in 2023, securing the prestigious Clutch Champion and Global Leader Awards for outstanding excellence and leadership.HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Codup is proud to announce its remarkable achievement of receiving two prestigious awards from Clutch, the leading marketplace of B2B service providers, for the year 2023. These accolades include the 2023 Clutch Champion Award and the 2023 Global Leader Award, highlighting Codup's exceptional performance and client satisfaction in the software development industry.
The Clutch Champion Award, reserved for the top 10% of Clutch Global winners, is a recognition of global business service providers who demonstrate outstanding industry expertise and superior results compared to their peers. Codup's inclusion in the 2023 Fall Clutch Champions is a direct result of acquiring new, verified client reviews over the past six months, showcasing the company's commitment to top-tier service and client satisfaction in software development.
Additionally, Codup has been honored with the Fall Clutch Global Award for 2023. This award is a testament to the high-quality client work Codup has delivered throughout the year, as evidenced by the positive reviews from our clients on Clutch. The Clutch Global Awards are designed to showcase the best in the B2B services industry on a worldwide scale.
Sonny Ganguly, CEO of Clutch, commented on the awards: “The Clutch Champion designation and the Global Award represent the highest honors on our platform. This year’s winners, including Codup, are the elite of our platform. We celebrate their commitment to excellence and their ability to consistently surpass client expectations. Their contributions have not only elevated our platform but also set a benchmark for others in the industry. We value their partnership and look forward to their continued success.”
To view Codup's recent work and client reviews, visit our Clutch profile at https://clutch.co/profile/codup#highlights.
About CODUP: As an award-winning software development company, Codup employs over 180 skilled developers, QA engineers, and business experts. With a decade of experience and over 1500 projects completed, Codup is renowned for its efficient processes and ability to consistently deliver high-quality software solutions on time and within budget.
About CLUTCH: Clutch is the leading global marketplace for B2B service providers, facilitating better business decisions for over 1 million business leaders each month. Recognized for six consecutive years as an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company and by the Washington Business Journal as one of the 50 fastest-growing private companies in the DC metro area for 2023, Clutch is a trusted resource for in-depth client interviews and finding reliable agency partners.
