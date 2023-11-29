ATM.com, Inc. Announces the Acquisition of its Learn & Earn App by Junior Achievement USA
The App Presents Short Courses Teaching Financial Literacy and Other Major Life Skills and Enables Students to Earn Money and Open Their 1st Investment AccountNEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATM.com, Inc. today announced that its Learn & Earn app has been acquired by Junior Achievement USA. The app, developed by ATM’s Blast subsidiary in cooperation with JA, was launched in 2020 with an agreement to offer it through the JA network of over 200,000 classrooms and after-school locations. By using the app, students can complete short courses to earn real dollars that are then invested in stock market portfolios in their names. The transaction included the internet domain learnandearn.com.
“We were excited when Learn & Earn first launched,” said Michael Gleason, co-founder of ATM and creator of L&E, “and we’re just as excited for this next stage of evolution under JA. They will continue with our vision of helping kids build financial literacy skills, earn money and learn how to invest, and build confidence in themselves – in other words: teaching kids how to become successful adults.”
Development of the app was motivated by the millions of kids dislocated from their classrooms during the Covid pandemic. Learn & Earn was designed to reach these students, in particular those from low-income households, so they could learn anywhere, be rewarded with money, and explore their own investment portfolios. Research showed that students with savings accounts for higher education, like the investment account offered by the app, were four times more likely to graduate from college.
The app allows students to select snack-size courses and earn money from sponsors and parents upon completion of each course. Sponsored courses are funded by for-profit and non-profit entities.
“It’s been an incredible honor and privilege to work with so many others who shared in our mission,” Gleason said. “I’m grateful to supporters like ARK Invest, the Tiger Woods Foundation, Karly Kloss and Quincy Jones, and the Milken Center for Advancing the American Dream.”
The app can be found on the App Store by searching for “ATM.com - Earn Money” or Google Play by searching for “ATM: Play, Survey, Earn Cash.”
About ATM.com, Inc.
ATM.com, Inc. is the developer of a fintech app that meaningfully improves the financial well-being of its users. The primary means is to provide users with incremental streams of earnings and savings and to provide users with the ability to invest in the equity markets. ATM does this through the ability to pay users for their zero-party data and to monetize that. A share of the revenue created for the company is offered to users, further increasing their earning and investing potential. Ant Money Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor is a subsidiary of ATM. Investors include Steelpoint Capital Partners, Core Innovation Capital, RX3 Ventures, Okapi Venture Capital, and Franklin Venture Partners. The ATM app can be found on the App Store or Google Play be searching for “ATM.com – Earn Money”.
About Junior Achievement USA® (JA)
Junior Achievement is the world's largest and oldest non-profit organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches nearly 4.8 million students per year in 105 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.2 million students served by operations in 100 other countries worldwide. Junior Achievement USA is a member of JA Worldwide. Visit www.ja.org for more information.
William Topaz
ATM.com, Inc.
+1 949-734-0706
topaz@atm.com