IfG response to the Maude review on civil service reform

The review makes a series of recommendations to change how officials are appointed. Maude is right that reform is needed and some of his proposals are good ones. As he puts it: “The Civil Service is a people organisation and the most important task of its leadership is the appointment and management of its people.” However, he goes too far in extending ministerial involvement in civil service recruitment and is over-worried about the need to create a cordon sanitaire, where certain roles are banned from being held by career civil servants.

Ministers already influence appointments

Maude’s approach is to give ministers more input into the appointment of top civil servants. He recognises the powers that already exist. Ministers can, for the most senior jobs (and in practice for private secretary roles too) sign off job descriptions, review shortlists, meet candidates and feed in views. That is as it should be. Ministers and their top officials must work well together and ensuring ministers are properly consulted during recruitment helps achieve this.

But this is not always the case. At times ministers miss the opportunity to actively shape the process and end up complaining about appointments that they could have influenced. So Maude is right to recommend that ministers should be encouraged to participate in the appointment of permanent secretaries and directors general as fully as the current rules allow.

But other proposed solutions miss the mark. Maude argues that if ministers are dissatisfied with a deputy director, director or any other official in a “critical” role, they should be able to have them removed and “choose to manage a Civil Service appointment directly”. This process, he says, would be regulated by his strengthened Civil Service Commission. But our concern is that this mechanism is ripe for abuse – especially as if no replacement deemed acceptable is found within six weeks, the minster can make a direct personal appointment. Ministers less interested in effective government than Maude would be tempted to wait it out to reward political allies or to choose people who will tell them what they want to hear.

Ministerial frustration can be understandable. Poor performance is often badly managed in the civil service and if someone is in the wrong job ministerial priorities suffer. So Maude is right to target performance. But simplifying existing civil service dismissal and disciplinary procedures would be the place to start.

Where Maude is most misguided is in suggesting that all senior civil servants should be on four-year renewable fixed-term contracts. This would fundamentally change the incentives for senior officials to give confident, honest advice – at best incentivising pliant or conditioned behaviour and at worst threatening civil service impartiality.

It would also make the civil service a much less attractive place to work – at a time when senior civil service pay has declined by 25% in real terms and with the organisation already struggling to compete with other sectors on remuneration. The reason so few high-performing organisations run on fixed-term contracts is that it is not conducive to giving people the security they need to be constructively disruptive. Moving to a model where civil servants’ contracts would end after four years unless renewed would damage the civil service’s capability by making officials less likely to give ministers the difficult but helpful advice that is characteristic of a good decision making process.

Maude also recommends reintroducing extended ministerial offices (EMOs, introduced in 2013 while he was Cabinet Office minister before being scrapped under Theresa May). EMOs allowed ministers to appoint non-political expert policy advisers into their private office, with mixed results. Some, like former permanent secretary Clare Moriarty, praised them for allowing officials to “access a different group of people who can come in and ask questions – who see the world in a different way”.

A few ministers took up the option. Liz Truss was a “huge fan”, but others, like Lord Willetts, criticised them for creating a “second structure of mini experts within your own private office” and undermining private offices’ role as a bridge between ministers and departments.

We agree that private offices should be strengthened. But on balance we would side with Lord Willetts’ argument that appointing more expert special advisers, and making use of ministerially appointed policy advisers, is a better solution than building up EMOs, which too often isolated ministers from their departments.

Throughout Maude’s report there are several curious injunctions to keep civil servants out of the business of running the civil service. The Civil Service Commission’s “leadership and staff should not be current or former civil servants”, and “no civil servants should be involved in any way” in the recruitment of its commissioners. Interview panels should for certain jobs “be restricted to no more than one civil servant”. And perhaps most striking is that “for the next ten years, the head of the civil service should be someone most of whose previous career has been outside the civil service”.

Maude is clearly wise to the tendency of large institutions to creepingly revert to previous practices, and he is right to try to tilt the leadership and governance of the civil service towards external appointments (and to ensure external representation on recruitment panels, more on which below). But his caution over the civil service stifling reform is, if understandable, a little too sweeping. Civil servants are not a separate species. Once vital accountability changes are made, the focus needs to be on getting the right people in place, more than on which side of the officialdom divide they sit.

More movement in and out of government would be welcome

The review also looks at the nuts and bolts of ‘interchange’ in the civil service, drawing heavily on the Institute’s 2022 report Opening Up: How to strengthen the civil service through external recruitment. Maude endorses many of our recommendations, including that more external recruitment be used to increase capability and challenge groupthink; that the civil service’s recruitment process be reformed to allow this; that functional leaders be given parity of esteem with their policy colleagues; that the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments be overhauled; and that the onboarding and induction process be extended.

When it comes specifically to appointments, he is right that “there is no reliable objective test of merit – recruitment decisions are made by human beings who are judging other human beings… and a different judgement might easily be made by different human beings". Running a recruitment process that gives hiring managers, who after all are being trusted by the system to make recruitment decisions, more discretion is compatible with appointment on merit. And Maude’s suggestion that interview panels should always contain at least one member who is not a serving or recently retired civil servant is a good one, helping to ensure that panels are intellectually and professionally diverse so it is harder to recruit ‘like for like’.