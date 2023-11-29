American Home Furnishings Hall of Fame Foundation Becomes Autism Certified, Joins Larger Inclusivity Initiative

The American Home Furnishings Hall of Fame Foundation receives autism training from IBCCES to enhance HIgh Point NC Certified Autism Destination designation.

Being a Certified Autism Center isn't just about compliance; it's a commitment to creating an environment where every individual... can thrive.” — Karen McNeill, CEO of the Hall of Fame Foundation Board of Directors

HIGH POINT, NC, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Home Furnishings Hall of Fame Foundation receives autism training from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) and becomes a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC). To earn this credential, staff must complete autism-specific training and a certification process, which provides resources and equips them with an understanding of how to best assist and accommodate autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals.

“Being a Certified Autism Center isn't just about compliance; it's a commitment to creating an environment where every individual, regardless of their neurodiversity, can thrive. It's a recognition that our responsibility as a community is to ensure that everyone feels valued, understood, and supported,” says Karen McNeill, CEO and president of the Hall of Fame Foundation Board of Directors. “By becoming a Certified Autism Center™, we send a powerful message that inclusivity and empathy are at the core of our values, fostering a more compassionate and welcoming world for all. We want to be robustly prepared when we open as a museum and the public walks through our doors in the Spring of 2024 when we complete Phase 2 of the exhibits.”

To fund this certification, the American Home Furnishings Hall of Fame Foundation received a grant from Visit High Point. This achievement is part of a larger initiative in High Point to further enhance its Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) accreditation. This designation is awarded to communities with a multitude of trained and certified lodging, recreation and entertainment options that are accessible and accommodating to autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals and their families. To learn about all the certified options, visit https://visithighpoint.com/autism-travel.

To enhance their accessibility offerings and better accommodate visitors with sensory challenges, the building features a low-sensory area, which provides a calm and peaceful space for visitors who become overstimulated. The new facility is also equipped with an elevator for those who have mobility challenges and may need extra assistance.

“We commend the American Home Furnishings Hall of Fame Foundation’s desire to create a safe, welcoming environment for every person who visits the facility,” said IBCCES board chairman, Myron Pincomb. “To add to the achievement, this designation enhances the accessibility options High Point offers as a Certified Autism Destination™, creating an even more inclusive city for all visitors to enjoy.”

IBCCES has been the leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education and corporate professionals around the globe for more than 20 years. IBCCES is the only global credentialing board providing travel and entertainment organizations with training and certification from subject-matter experts and autistic self-advocates, and other resources, as well as long-term support that helps them understand how to better accommodate and assist autistic or sensory-sensitive visitors and their families.

IBCCES also created AutismTravel.com, a free online resource for families that lists certified destinations and connects families to other resources and each other. Each destination listed on the site has met the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard For Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

About American Home Furnishings Hall of Fame Foundation

The American Home Furnishings Hall of Fame Foundation, Inc., is an industry-wide organization founded to preserve its history, to celebrate exceptional individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to the U.S. home furnishings industry, to inspire the next generation of innovative leaders and to engage the community with the world of home furnishings. Our new home, which opened in April 2023, is a symbol of the Home Furnishings Capital of the World™ where the industry gathers, where we honor our leaders and tell our stories and where we learn through exhibits, seminars and speakers. As a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, funds support our history and leadership programming. The organization is based in High Point, North Carolina, at 311 S. Hamilton St., and can be reached at 336.882.5900 or by visiting www.homefurnishingshalloffame.com.