Eelam Tamil Nation Should have a well worked out Foreign Policy – Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran
As in the case of the Tamil Eelam liberation struggle, the evolving pluralistic political order offers better opportunities.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a statement by Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran, Prime Minister of the Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) stated the following:
"At the present juncture when more than 14 years have gone down since the Mullivaikkal Genoicide, we have to take into account the changes coming up in the world political order which can offer favorable opportunities for realizing the dream of our Martyrs."
"At the present stage the world political order has moved from a unipolar towards a multipolar one. Also, in the case of the Tamil Eelam liberation struggle the evolving pluralistic political order offers better opportunities. Our forms of struggle should be so decided as to utilize this evolving new world situation. We are taking forward our struggle by political and diplomatic means in tune with our present period."
"In order to make proper use of the changing world situation we have to transform the Eelam Tamil Nation into an entity that determines the future of the island of Lanka. Our nation should rise to be a force that can take into its hands the power to take any decision on the Eelam Tamil Homeland which is strategically located in the Indian Ocean region."
"It is imperative for this uprising that the Nation of Eelam Tamils develops a leadership unified on the basis of an objective. It is my call on this the Martyrs’ Day that a political high command is established uniting the Homeland and the Diaspora. Moreover, if the Elam Tamil Nation should be transformed into a power center, we should also work to maintain contacts with international powers. For this purpose, we should have a well-worked-out foreign policy for the Eelam Tamil Nation."
Rudrakumaran further stated in his message that.
"There is not an iota of doubt that the political aspiration of the people of Tamil Eelam is the dream of the Martyrs for an independent state of Tamil Eelam with sovereignty and freedom. We point out to anyone who may refute this that the truth will come out if a democratic referendum is held among the people of Tamil Eelam. Our people who have this political goal as their vision are, due to the Sixth Amendment to the Sri Lankan Constitution, putting forward their political demand in the form of federalism. This takes the form of a demand for an independent state in the lands of the Diaspora."
ABOUT THE TRANSNATIONAL GOVERNMENT OF TAMIL EELAM (TGTE):
The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) is a democratically elected Government of over a million strong Tamils (from the island of Sri Lanka) living in several countries around the world.
TGTE was formed after the mass killing of Tamils by the Sri Lankan Government in 2009.
TGTE thrice held internationally supervised elections among Tamils around the world to elect 132 Members of Parliament. It has two chambers of Parliament: The House of Representatives and the Senate and also a Cabinet.
TGTE is leading a campaign to realize the political aspirations of Tamils through peaceful, democratic, and diplomatic means and its Constitution mandates that it should realize its political objectives only through peaceful means. It’s based on the principles of nationhood, homeland and self-determination.
TGTE seeks that the international community hold the perpetrators of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide against the Tamil people to account. TGTE calls for a referendum to decide the political future of Tamils.
The Prime Minister of TGTE is Mr. Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran, a New York based lawyer.
