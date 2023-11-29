Bloom Bar Unveils a Fresh Afro Nightlife Experience in America

Bloom Bar Cofounders Kofi Maafo and Keith Aweke Bloom Bar Bloom Bar Location in Accra, Ghana

Having been an important part of the nightlife and culture in Ghana, Bloom Bar is now ready to redefine nightlife in major American cities

We’re not just opening locations; we’re opening doors to a world of vibrant rhythms, exceptional cocktails, and unforgettable experiences.” — Bloom Bar CEO and Cofounder, Kofi Maafo