BOS-UP & Elevator Strategic Hub (esHUB) Announce Partnership to Help Elevator Business Owners Build Great Companies

They are aligning their solutions to help elevator businesses benefit from a business operating system (BOS), along with specialized resources and support.

BOS-UP and esHUB are a great match. This partnership and unified solution, will empower elevator business owners to more effectively build, run, and grow successful and resilient companies.”
— Sean Madden, esHUB Founder & Current NAEC President
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BOS-UP and Elevator Strategic Hub (esHUB) Announce Strategic Partnership to Empower Elevator Business Owners to Run Successful, Resilient Companies

The two are aligning their solutions to help elevator businesses effectively learn, implement, and benefit from an innovative, cloud-based business operating system (BOS) - and at the same time leverage specialized industry resources, connections, and support to foster innovation and growth.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (November 29, 2023) — BOS-UP® and Elevator Strategic Hub (esHUB)® announce a strategic partnership.

BOS-UP's intensive training program facilitates the rapid learning, development, and implementation of a customized, cloud-based business operating system (BOS), utilizing the Ninety® 90os™ platform. Simultaneously, esHUB leverages its specialized industry resources and connections, to provide a supportive network for success.

"Small business owners often grapple with the challenges of implementing a business operating system, as it can be very complicated, time consuming, and expensive if not done right," said Scott Abbott, Founder & CEO of BOS-UP. "With BOS-UP, we provide a fast, effective, and affordable solution for owners and leadership teams to learn, implement, and benefit from a custom-tailored business operating system, through our one-day intensive Workshops."

esHUB complements the BOS-UP solution, by addressing the lack of networking and support services for elevator business owners. Chad Young, President of esHUB, explained, "esHUB acts as a strategic ally. Our platform connects business owners and leaders within the elevator industry, by providing a unified space for genuine understanding, shared challenges, networking, and consistent access to resources and support, that aid in innovation and growth."

Sean Madden, esHUB founder & current NAEC President, is excited about the partnership, "BOS-UP and esHUB are a great match. And I am excited how this partnership and unified solution, will empower elevator business owners to more effectively build, run, and grow successful, resilient companies.”

For information on BOS-UP, visit www.bos-up.work.
To contact Scott Abbott, email scott@bos-up.work.
For information on esHUB, visit www.elevatorstrategichub.com.
To contact Chad Young, email chad@elevatorstrategichub.com.

Chad Young
esHUB
email us here

Distribution channels: Business & Economy

