BOS-UP & Elevator Strategic Hub (esHUB) Announce Partnership to Help Elevator Business Owners Build Great Companies

BOS-UP and esHUB are a great match. This partnership and unified solution, will empower elevator business owners to more effectively build, run, and grow successful and resilient companies.”INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BOS-UP and Elevator Strategic Hub (esHUB) Announce Strategic Partnership to Empower Elevator Business Owners to Run Successful, Resilient Companies
— Sean Madden, esHUB Founder & Current NAEC President
The two are aligning their solutions to help elevator businesses effectively learn, implement, and benefit from an innovative, cloud-based business operating system (BOS) - and at the same time leverage specialized industry resources, connections, and support to foster innovation and growth.
BOS-UP's intensive training program facilitates the rapid learning, development, and implementation of a customized, cloud-based business operating system (BOS), utilizing the Ninety® 90os™ platform. Simultaneously, esHUB leverages its specialized industry resources and connections, to provide a supportive network for success.
"Small business owners often grapple with the challenges of implementing a business operating system, as it can be very complicated, time consuming, and expensive if not done right," said Scott Abbott, Founder & CEO of BOS-UP. "With BOS-UP, we provide a fast, effective, and affordable solution for owners and leadership teams to learn, implement, and benefit from a custom-tailored business operating system, through our one-day intensive Workshops."
esHUB complements the BOS-UP solution, by addressing the lack of networking and support services for elevator business owners. Chad Young, President of esHUB, explained, "esHUB acts as a strategic ally. Our platform connects business owners and leaders within the elevator industry, by providing a unified space for genuine understanding, shared challenges, networking, and consistent access to resources and support, that aid in innovation and growth."
Sean Madden, esHUB founder & current NAEC President, is excited about the partnership, "BOS-UP and esHUB are a great match. And I am excited how this partnership and unified solution, will empower elevator business owners to more effectively build, run, and grow successful, resilient companies.”
