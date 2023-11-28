Hollywood Sensation Debuts Jewelry Collections with Belk and Macy’s Following High Demand

Mary is a creative sales professional with a background in fine jewelry, marketing, merchandising, photography, eCommerce and customer development. Experienced and capable of developing logistics, PR and social media strategies Hollywood Sensation Tennis Bracelets , Looking for a tennis bracelet that makes a statement? Look no further than our Cubic Zirconia Tennis Bracelets for Women with Marquise and Oval Cut Cubic Zirconia. These stylish bracelets are perfect for any occasion Hollywood Sensation Jewelry we carry all kinds of women's jewelry. We offer cutting-edge style from current indie chic, contemporary, to fun summer vibes with a boho style. Each “Signature Line” is delicately handcrafted and designed with vibrant semi-pre

OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 28, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The team at Hollywood Sensation Jewelry is thrilled to announce the official launch of their handcrafted jewelry lines with two of America’s most prominent retailers, Belk and Macy’s. Now, shoppers everywhere can go online, browse, and buy stunning pieces including earrings, rings, chains, bracelets, and more that are only crafted by Hollywood Sensation Jewelry.Hollywood Sensation Jewelry hails from the warm beaches of Southern California, where style and glamor reign supreme. The company made its official debut in 2012 and has been featured on numerous media outlets. Not only does Hollywood Sensation Jewelry craft beautiful jewelry, but it focuses on empowering women with elegant designs that inspire confidence at every turn. Whether walking the runway, going to work, or anything in between, women who wear Hollywood Sensation Jewelry look and feel beautiful. Hollywood Sensation Jewelry is a woman-owned and WBENC certified company that is serious about helping others. Aside from its stance on helping women be the best versions of themselves, Hollywood Sensation Jewelry also focuses on giving back a portion of its proceeds to the Elton John Aids Foundation.CEO and Founder Mary Hood has a background in fine jewelry, marketing, and business and has is a featured author on Entrepreneur. She works diligently to forge relationships with suppliers including one that provides Hollywood Sensation Jewelry with fine freshwater pearls and high quality sterling silver plated stamped 925. “We founded Hollywood Sensation Jewelry on the belief that making high quality fashion jewelry doesn’t have to come at the cost of our core values,” said Mary Hood. “We believe true sustainability is about transparently addressing both impacts on the environment and the people in our world.”This is accomplished through ethical sourcing, which ensures fair wages, apprenticeship opportunities, and the ability for employees and workers to take family leave as needed.Turning to the success of Hollywood Sensation jewelry lines, one in particular has turned heads. The Signature Line contains pieces that have been seen on television on shows including Extra’s Holiday Pop-Up Shop, The Real, The Talk, and The Price is Right.Now, Hollywood Sensation jewelry is taking its jewelry collections to Belk and Macy’s. Shoppers can now find a lineup of 400+ affordably priced luxury jewelry pieces including online exclusives at Belk and Macy’s. The lineup features jewelry sets, bracelets, inspirational meaningful engraved bracelets, earrings, rings, necklaces, and more in a variety of finishes and settings.The Macy’s Hollywood Sensation jewelry collection includes items that can be found both in- store and online including new releases such as the Knot Bracelet and Cubic Zirconia Necklace Set with Cubic Zirconia Halo Earring Settings. The full selection can be found at https://www.macys.com/shop/featured/hollywood-sensation Turning to Belk, shoppers can find an extensive selection of Hollywood Sensation Jewelry. This collection includes jewelry such as the Cubic Zirconia Multicolor Ring for Women, Faux Pearl Necklace and Earring Set, Topaz Teardrop Dangle Earrings, and more. The entire Belk selection of Hollywood Sensation fashion jewelry is available at https://www.belk.com/br/hollywood-sensation/?brand=Hollywood%20Sensation The announcement brings shoppers closer to finding luxury jewelry on a budget just in time for the holiday season. Whether shopping for themselves or a loved one, shoppers can find a wealth of unique handcrafted jewelry pieces that are sure to turn heads when they choose Hollywood Sensation Jewelry.“I’m very proud about the partnerships with Macy’s and Belk,” said Mary Hood. “This allows Hollywood Sensation to reach a brand new audience of women who are looking for luxury fashion jewelry on a budget. We believe every woman deserves to wear beautiful jewelry but that it shouldn’t come at such a huge expense. Now, women everywhere can see what we have to offer simply by going to Belk or Macy’s or by shopping online.”More information about Hollywood Sensation Jewelry can be found at https://www.hollywoodsensation.com/ ABOUT HOLLYWOOD SENSATIONHollywood Sensation Jewelry is a California-based, women-owned, WBENC certified online jewelry store featuring stunning handcrafted earrings, chains, bracelets, cuffs, and more.CONTACTMary Hood, CEO and FounderHollywood SensationPhone: 888-639-5799Facebook: @HollywoodSensationInstagram: @hollywoodsensationjewelryWebsite: https://www.hollywoodsensation.com/

