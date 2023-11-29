Maven Collective Secures Coveted Clutch Champion Status AND Prestigious Clutch Global Award for Marketing Excellence

Maven Collective Marketing Clutch Champion Badge Maven Collective Marketing Clutch Global Badge

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maven Collective Marketing, a trailblazer in B2B SaaS digital marketing, proudly declares its dual triumph as a 2023 Clutch Champion and recipient of the 2023 Clutch Global Award for digital marketing services. These prestigious accolades, bestowed by Clutch, the foremost global marketplace for B2B service providers, underscore Maven Collective's unrivaled industry expertise, exceptional service delivery, and commitment to excellence.

The Clutch Champion status, reserved for the top 10% of Clutch Global winners, is a testament to Maven Collective Marketing's position as a top-tier leader in digital marketing. The agency secured this recognition by garnering new, verified client reviews over the past six months, solidifying its commitment to client satisfaction and upholding high-quality service standards.

Simultaneously, Maven Collective Marketing is honored to receive the 2023 Clutch Global Award for outstanding digital marketing services. This recognition highlights the agency's continued commitment to delivering cutting-edge and impactful digital marketing solutions and services.

Erica Hakonson, CEO of Maven Collective Marketing, expressed her gratitude, stating, "Attaining the status of Clutch Champion is a remarkable honor, emblematic of our team's unwavering dedication to crafting exceptional digital marketing strategies that truly resonate with our clients."

Maven Collective Marketing remains at the forefront of the industry, consistently setting benchmarks and exemplifying excellence in the realm of innovative B2B marketing solutions. These dual achievements showcase the agency's dedication to both client satisfaction and industry leadership.

About Maven Collective Marketing:

Recognized as 2023 B2B Agency of the Year by PR Daily and Top 10 Digital Marketing Companies in Canada 2023 by MarTech Outlook Magazine, Maven Collective Marketing is a leading B2B marketing agency that specializes in delivering measurable results for SaaS and software services clients worldwide, with a focus on Microsoft Partners. Their award-winning services encompass a wide range of digital marketing strategies, including branding, SEO, content development, website design/development, event marketing, paid advertising, etc. Plus, Microsoft Partner Marketing services including Commercial Marketplace listings, Co-Sell Ready listings, Partner Solutions Adoption Gallery listings, Partner profiles, innovative MS Partner Digital Self-Audit packages and tailored content creation services as the exclusive Content Development Services Provider for MSDynamics World.

Leveraging a deep knowledge of the Microsoft landscape, the agency has a solid reputation for creating dynamic, effective strategies for demand creation, lead generation, and customer retention. Since 2012, Maven Collective has consistently garnered prestigious industry recognition with accolades from Clutch, AVA Digital, w3, Davey, WebAward, dotComm, Ragan PR Daily, Summit Creative, and Summit Marketing Effectiveness. As a certified Google Partner, HubSpot Solutions Provider, ClickDimension Certified Business, ActiveCampaign Official Agency Partner, and Dripify Affiliate, Maven Collective's expertise sets them apart, supporting longstanding relationships with many valued clients.