Muncie Water Damage Restoration: Local Company Sets the Bar for Crawl Space Repairs and Encapsulation

Altra Dry is a trusted name in Muncie water damage restoration, providing cost-effective services that transform water-damaged crawl spaces into safe and well-protected environments.

With rivers and tributaries dissecting Indiana, large swathes of the state are susceptible to severe flooding, which can cause severe water damage to homes. In the wake of such unforeseen crises, the services of professional restoration companies are crucial in preventing further property damage and health hazards from sewage and mold infestations.

Altra Dry is a trusted and experienced Muncie water damage restoration company with the expertise to perform crawl space repair jobs and clean-ups quickly and effectively. At the core of Altra Dry's services lies state-of-the-art technology and a team of skilled professionals—experienced IICRC-certified water restoration technicians to ensure efficient restoration work at every job site.

A family-owned operation, Altra Dry is committed to service excellence and customer satisfaction. Besides its expertise in water damage restoration, the company’s other core services include crawl space encapsulation, basement waterproofing, mold remediation, sewage clean-up, fire damage restoration, and trauma scene clean-up.

Known to Muncie, New Castle, and surrounding areas residents as a reliable partner, the company is available 24/7 with around-the-clock emergency response services. The company's 5-star rating on Google and positive customer reviews attest to its reputation for professionalism and service quality.

Altra Dry combines professional expertise with a personalized approach to provide quality water damage restoration for homeowners, businesses, real estate investors, and those who want to sell their properties or increase the value of their assets.

Due to their porous nature, crawl spaces are susceptible to condensation, leading to water damage and mold infestations. Altra Dry specializes in crawl space encapsulation and waterproofing.

The process begins with a customized plan. Besides installing a crawl space vapor barrier, technicians may also add insulation and perform crawl space repairs to improve the overall condition of crawl spaces. They will also check if a new crawl space sump pump is required to help with sudden flooding.

Crawl space encapsulation is relatively cost-effective and enhances property conditions, air quality, and energy efficiency. Rigorous examinations ensure repairs last long and the crawl space's best conditions are maintained. A well-encapsulated crawl space even prevents pests like mice and insects from entering a property, protecting against the damage and health risks that critters can cause.

Many homeowners are unaware that mold is a year-round problem in homes and can proliferate in the winter months of Indiana. With sufficient humidity, water damage can lead to the rise of fungi infestation. Altra Dry excels in mold remediation, employing a crawl space treatment process encompassing flood cleanup, water removal, complete dry-out, mold eradication, sanitation, and full restoration. Technicians utilize advanced equipment such as HEPA air scrubbers, HEPA vacuum cleaners, and commercial-grade dehumidifiers, ensuring an effective and thorough process.

For many years, the company has operated in Muncie, New Castle and its surrounding areas, contributing time and resources to the communities it serves. The company offers its employees a healthy work/life balance and takes customer satisfaction seriously. Altra Dry's technicians are trained to educate homeowners on how to maintain their crawl spaces, offering valuable tips for preventing future issues.

Altra Dry is a trusted name in water damage restoration and other services related to crawl spaces. With its customer-centric approach and investments in technology and training, the company remains the go-to solution provider in the Muncie area and beyond.

