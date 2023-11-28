SNAX-Sational Brands Announce Mike Hagan as CEO and Scott Peterson as EVP Finance In Board and Brand Transition

Mike Hagan, CEO Scott Peterson, SVP Finance SNAX-Sational Brands

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Florida-based snack incubator and snack CPG innovator, SNAX-Sational Brands, founders and developers of the notable Cookie Pop, Candy Pop and Cereal Pop snacking titles dominating the popcorn space, as well as gluten-free snacking leader Pasta Snacks, officially announces that Mike Hagan has joined the company as CEO, and Scott Peterson joins as EVP Finance. The portfolio, focused in the snacking space, will continue to expand and develop its popular flavor varieties, evolving key flavors and best sellers, in collaboration with retail partners.

Chief Executive Officer Mike Hagan joins SNAX-Sational Brands with over 30 years of experience in the Food & Beverage Industry. Hagan is a Global Management Executive and Business Development Expert successful in driving domestic and international business units to consistently deliver superior top-line growth and profit results, while building world-class brands, leadership teams and organizational capabilities. Demonstrated ability to develop financially sustainable advantage through development and execution of long-term strategies across multiple markets that maximize growth and shareholder value, and strengthen market presence for brands. including Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and National Beverage. Having spent time in leadership roles at PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, National Beverage as well as start ups Ginny Bakes Organics and Cheribundi; he possesses large company functional expertise with small company DNA, and transforms underperforming organizations to deliver significant bottom-line impact.

“I am extremely excited to join the team at SNAX-Sational and honored to align with such an innovative brand group creating steady momentum in the indulgent snacking aisle through top level partnerships with Mars, Post Cereal, Mondelez and The Ferrero Group, leveraging emerging consumer taste profiles, and further expanding and strengthening commercial presence.” - Mike Hagan, CEO, SNAX-Sational Brands

Financial Executive Scott Peterson joins SNAX-Sational Brands as Executive Vice President Finance with over 35 years of experience leading turnaround and transformative strategies with middle market companies in transition. As a respected business executive, he has led maximum value extraction from organizations through targeted change management, strategic planning, financial eloquence, operations improvements and rigorous due diligence. Career stints at KPMG followed by a role as CFO and senior financial management assignments at ADP, Randstad, DHL, Proudfoot, Viasource Communications, Miami Air International, ACM Capital Partners, H.I.G. Capital, and PE firm Sunbelt Diversified Enterprises. In these important roles, Peterson became adept at leading strategic acquisitions, rebuilding balance sheets, maximizing enterprise values and shareholder returns, managing cash flows and identifying cost and growth drivers.

“I am thrilled to join the SNAX-Sational Brands team and look forward to working alongside Mike , creating value and accelerating enterprise growth." - Scott Peterson, EVP Finance, SNAX-Sational Brands.

SNAX-Sational Brand's premiere popcorn brands are composed of the popular Cookie Pop and Candy Pop varieties. Since its debut, it has become America’s #1 popcorn brand, featuring flavors such as Cookie Pop made with OREO® cookie pieces, Cookie Pop made with NUTTER BUTTER® and Cookie Pop made with CHIPS AHOY!® cookie pieces, Candy Pop made with M&M’s® Minis candy pieces, Candy Pop made with SNICKERS®, Candy Pop made with Sour Patch Kids®, Candy Pop made with TWIX® candy pieces, Candy Pop made with Butterfinger® candy pieces, plus Cereal Pop made with FRUITY PEBBLES® and Cereal Pop made with COCOA PEBBLES®. They are the leader in the industry as a sweet & savory pioneer, combining delicious signature candy flavors and cookie coatings with low-sodium, non-GMO corn, at only 150 calories per serving. With retail partners such as Kroger, Publix, Save-A-Lot, Safeway, Albertsons, H.E.B.Shoprite. You can also locate their special edition holiday flavors through their Ecomm Store finder, www.cookiepopcandypop.com. SNAX-Sational Brands Group premier popcorn brand also introduced its newest portfolio expansion in February 2023, Cereal Pop, joining sister brands Cookie Pop and Candy Pop, featuring instant flavor favorites, Cereal Pop made with FRUITY PEBBLES® and Cereal Pop made with COCOA PEBBLES®. A portion of all proceeds go to the Ryan Seacrest Foundation and their work with children’s hospitals nationwide, an official brand charity partner, since the give back program launched in 2021. Follow on social media @CookiePop_CandyPop #CerealPop across all channels.



ABOUT PENNE STRAWS BY PASTA SNACKS

PENNE STRAWS by Pasta Snacks has become a consumer favorite over the last few years, gaining attention as the go-to chip alternative, created by successful food industry entrepreneur Jerry Bello under his SNAX-Sational Brand Group umbrella. The delicious taste, perfect crunch, and low-calorie ingredients are offered in the shape of actual penne pasta noodles. They are gluten free, seasoned to perfection, and offered in a variety of tasty plant-based flavors such as Cinnamon Churro, Marinara, Lemon Garlic, Mac & Cheese and Sweet Pepper, inclusive of three vegan flavors. Made with all-natural ingredients inclusive of Lentils & White Beans, the snack is non-GMO, OUD Kosher certified, and cholesterol-free. Crafted from durum wheat semolina flour and farro, a higher protein grain for a more nutrient-dense product and baked with fine seasonings. The results are a robust taste and crispy texture throughout. The low calorie snacks are a gently baked, healthy snack option for the entire family to enjoy. Available at top food retailers like WEIS Markets, ACME Markets, Jewel-Osco and more, as well as via E-comm purchasing at www.pastasnacks.com at $3.99 for a 6oz bag. A portion of all Pasta Snacks proceeds are be donated to the Ryan Seacrest Foundation across all flavor varieties throughout 2021. Consumers can enjoy healthy, feel good snacking with a purpose! Follow on social media @eatpastasnacks #PENNESTRAWS across all channels.