Government calls for acceleration in production of TB vaccines

Government has reaffirmed its commitment to achieving the Sustainable Development Goal of ending TB by 2030.

Minister of Health Honourable Sylvia Masebo said Government, with support from organisations such as the Centre for Infectious Disease Research in Zambia (CIDRZ), has been able to increase TB case detection, reduce TB incidence and increase uptake of TB preventive therapy especially in people living with HIV and children. She, however, called on the need to accelerate the development of a TB vaccine if the goal of ending TB is to be achieved.

Speaking during an official side event discussing a new era in TB vaccines convened by CIDRZ at the ongoing CPHIA 2023 conference, Ms Masebo expressed concerns that despite having several TB vaccines undergoing trial as of 2023, it remained unclear when any of these vaccines would become available.

“As the country is striving for a productive economy, it is essential for the healthcare system to be enhanced with innovative solutions that are cost-effective and carter for a lot of people,” she explained, “adding that government was committed to supporting innovation and assimilating new ideas that significantly improve the health of citizens”.

The Minister said this in a speech read on her behalf by Dr Tina Chisenga, the Assistant Director in Charge of Infectious Diseases in the Ministry of Health.

Ms Masebo hoped that the discussions in the side event would increase interest in TB vaccines and result in increased investments by pharmaceuticals, workable policy recommendations for government and increased funding for research work from the donor community.

Meanwhile, CIDRZ Chief Executive Officer Dr Izukanji Sikazwe assured the Minister of CIDRZ’s continued collaboration and support to government. She reaffirmed CIDRZ’s sustainable support to the Ministry of Health through various public health programmes.

“CIDRZ believes in access to quality health care in Zambia and throughout the region, leveraging innovative capacity development initiatives to undertake exception implementation science and research, including clinical trials in TB and other infectious diseases”, she said.

She added that the topic for the side event aligned well with CIDRZ work and was grateful to all the experts who were participating in the discussions.

CIDRZ, with support from GSK and in collaboration with Bill and Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute and Market Access Africa, convened an official Side Event at the ongoing International Conference on Public Health in Africa (CPHIA 2023) under the theme, “A new era of TB vaccines: Policy considerations, financing and access.”