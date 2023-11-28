Secretary of State Tre Hargett Reminds Tennesseans State and Local Election Officials are Tennessee’s Trusted Sources for Election Information

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Ahead of the 2024 elections, Secretary of State Tre Hargett reminds Tennesseans that state and county election officials are the trusted sources of accurate election information.

“Before the 2024 elections get underway, it’s important that voters know where to find accurate election information,” said Secretary Hargett. “As we’ve seen in past elections, incorrect and sometimes misleading information is shared with voters. In Tennessee, the Division of Elections and 95 county election commissions are the sources voters can trust for accurate election information. We want every Tennessean to have confidence in our election system and see that in Tennessee, it’s easy to vote and hard to cheat.”

To find election information from the Secretary of State, voters can visit the GoVoteTN.gov website and GoVoteTN App. With the GoVoteTN app, Tennesseans can access voter-specific early voting and Election Day information, including their polling location, dates, hours and sample ballots. The GoVoteTN app is free in the App Store or Google Play.

On GoVoteTN.gov, voters can access the website version of the GoVoteTN app and find information about upcoming elections, election integrity measures used to protect Tennessee elections, voter ID requirements, voting absentee by-mail, how to serve as a poll official and more.

Voters can also register to vote, update their registration or check their registration status on GoVoteTN.gov. Using the Secretary of State's online voter registration system, any U.S. citizen with a driver's license or a photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security can register to vote or update their registration in minutes.

Tennesseans can find contact information for their local county election commission at tnsos.org/elections/election_commissions.php.

“Our office is already working with all 95 county election commissions across the state to ensure accurate election information is shared with voters about the upcoming 2024 elections,” said Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins.

The voter registration deadline for the Tuesday, March 5, 2024, Presidential Preference Primary and County Primary Election is Monday, Feb. 5, 2024.

For more information about voting in Tennessee and upcoming elections, go to GoVoteTN.gov or call the Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.