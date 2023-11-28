Hunter's Point Dentistry Delivers Distinguished Dental Care in Long Island City
Pioneering Progress: A Catalyst for Dental Wellness to Open in Long Island City January, 2024LONG ISLAND CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new era in dental care is on the horizon as Hunter's Point Dentistry prepares for its grand opening in January, 2024 at 10-27 Jackson Avenue, Long Island City, NY 11101. This innovative dental practice promises to offer advanced dental care within a welcoming and artistically designed environment.
Hunter's Point Dentistry: Precision and Pleasure Unite
Hunter's Point Dentistry is poised to redefine the dental experience, where precision and pleasure unite. From the well-appointed reception area to the comforting treatment rooms, every element has been thoughtfully curated to provide an unparalleled experience. Patients are greeted by a space that seamlessly blends modernity with comfort.
At the heart of Hunter's Point Dentistry's philosophy are two core principles: meticulous attention to detail and genuine compassion. The dedicated team, along with seasoned professionals, is on a mission to understand each patient's unique dental needs fully. This unwavering dedication ensures that every individual is guided with utmost clarity and assurance throughout their journey. Hunter's Point Dentistry goes beyond routine dental procedures. It's about forging meaningful relationships with patients, nurturing a partnership that relentlessly pursues nothing less than optimal oral health. The practice is more than a dental office; it's a haven where smiles are crafted and trust is built.
Comprehensive Care in a Comforting Environment
Hunter's Point Dentistry offers a comprehensive range of dental services tailored to diverse needs, including tooth fillings, veneers, in-office whitening, night guard, pediatric care, dental crowns, root canal treatment, tooth extraction & bone graft (socket preservation), dental implants, dental bridges, dentures, and Invisalign. The practice's commitment to comprehensive care encompasses both aesthetics and health, ensuring the overall well-being of patients.
Hunter's Point Dentistry understands the complexities of dental insurance and strives to simplify the process. The practice is both an in-network and out-of-network provider for many major PPO insurance plans, ensuring a seamless insurance experience for patients. For those without insurance, the HPD membership plan offers enhanced choices and cost savings compared to traditional insurance plans.
Membership Plan Highlights:
• NO Annual Limit
• NO Deductible
• NO Waiting Period
• NO Denials on claims
• Discounted rates
• Up to 15% off additional treatments
• $1000 off on Invisalign
Hunter's Point Dentistry offers two membership plan options, Basic and Plus, to accommodate individual preferences. Conveniently located at the intersection of Jackson Avenue and Vernon Boulevard, Hunter's Point Dentistry provides easy access for patients, whether they rely on public transportation or need on-site parking. The practice is in proximity to various transportation options, including the Vernon Blvd-Jackson Ave 7 train station, the 21st Street G train station, the Court Square E and M train station, and the Hunters Point Ferry Landing by Gantry Plaza State Park, including LIRR service.
Patients are invited to schedule appointments with Hunter's Point Dentistry and embark on a transformative journey toward improved oral health and aesthetics. Stay connected with the practice by visiting their website hunterspointdentistry.com and following them on Instagram @hunterspointdentistry and Facebook @hunterspointdentistry for updates and special promotions. Visit https://hunterspointdentistry.com/
For further information or media inquiries, please contact: Hunter's Point Dentistry 10-27 Jackson Avenue, Long Island City, NY 11101 Phone: 347-507-5759 Fax: 347-848-1957 Email: info@hunterspointdentistry.com
