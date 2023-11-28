Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,613 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,924 in the last 365 days.

EU4Youth participates in European Solidarity Workshop in Lublin, Poland

On 28 November, the European Solidarity Workshop on EU Integration and Ukraine took place in Lublin, Poland. 

Organised by the Polish Council of Youth Organisations (PROM) in collaboration with the European Youth Forum and the Municipality of Lublin, the workshop addressed challenges faced by young people in both EU enlargement and neighbouring countries. The primary focus was on providing practical insights for youth organisations to contribute effectively to their countries’ journey towards European integration and regional cooperation.

With over 80 participants, two panel discussions and two engaging workshops offered an exploration of topics crucial to both youth empowerment and Ukraine’s integration into the European Union. Representing the entire EU4Youth programme, the EU4Youth project on Youth Engagement and Empowerment provided insights in both panel discussions. 

Find out more

European Solidarity Workshop: EU Integration and Ukraine | European Youth Forum

You just read:

EU4Youth participates in European Solidarity Workshop in Lublin, Poland

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more