EU4Youth participates in European Solidarity Workshop in Lublin, Poland

On 28 November, the European Solidarity Workshop on EU Integration and Ukraine took place in Lublin, Poland.

Organised by the Polish Council of Youth Organisations (PROM) in collaboration with the European Youth Forum and the Municipality of Lublin, the workshop addressed challenges faced by young people in both EU enlargement and neighbouring countries. The primary focus was on providing practical insights for youth organisations to contribute effectively to their countries’ journey towards European integration and regional cooperation.

With over 80 participants, two panel discussions and two engaging workshops offered an exploration of topics crucial to both youth empowerment and Ukraine’s integration into the European Union. Representing the entire EU4Youth programme, the EU4Youth project on Youth Engagement and Empowerment provided insights in both panel discussions.

