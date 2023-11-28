Bass Camp Launches Exclusive 2024 Season Pass With Access To Over 20 Bass Camp Events

Bass Camp Festival VI by Sammy Aucella

Pass Grants Access for Two to All 2024 Bass Camp Events, Including VIP Tickets to Bass Camp Festival VII, July 27 and 28, 2024

With this new partnership with Emblem, the ability to include tickets and a VIP experience to all our events, with an annual pass, is an exciting new addition to our offerings.” — Paul Reder, Founder/CEO of Bass Camp Festival, Inc.

RENO, NV, USA, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Running on the momentum of a record year that included over 20 outdoor and club shows in the RenoTahoe region, Bass Camp Festival is excited to announce the launch of their 2024 Bass Camp Season Pass program, which grants access to all Bass Camp events, including VIP access to the 7th annual Bass Camp Festival, taking place in Wingfield Park, July 27 and 28, 2024. The first-of-its-kind Season Pass is possible through a partnership with blockchain development company Emblem Live, which allows fans to conveniently purchase passes online with only an email address and credit card.

The final soul-shaking, body-thrashing final notes of Bass Camp Festival had barely ceased reverberating, and the organizers were already making plans for the next year. This collaboration is the first significant step in this planning, revolutionizing how festival membership passes are bought and held. This commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements will provide Bass Camp fans unparalleled convenience, access, and experience.

"We are always looking at creative ways to add value to our events for our ticket holders. With this new partnership with Emblem, the ability to include tickets and a VIP experience to all our events, with an annual pass, is an exciting new addition to our offerings," says Paul Reder, Founder/CEO of Bass Camp Festival, Inc. "We have a lot of exciting events already in the works for 2024 and are excited to welcome Season Pass holders to the Bass Camp family.”

"Emblem is excited to work with the Bass Camp team to bring this exclusive membership program to one of the best communities in the dance music space. The 2024 Bass Camp Season Pass will bring incredible access and value to Bass Camp super fans." Mike Rogers, Founder, Emblem.

Each 2024 Bass Camp Season Pass, which includes access to over twenty Bass Camp club and marquee events for two fans, is on sale for $1200.00, a $2400 value. The limited edition offering would grant access to such marquee events as Bass Camp Festival VII (VIP access- with private viewing, private bars and food areas, upgraded restrooms, as well as a separate VIP entry), Winter Whiteout, Bass Camp in the Park, Bass Camp Block Party (new in 2024), and more. Fans are encouraged to secure their passes early to avoid missing out on this exclusive opportunity. The 2024 Bass Camp Season Pass can be purchased at https://pass.basscampfest.com.

The sixth chapter of the fan-favorite Bass Camp Festival, which welcomed fans from across the country to its new home at Wingfield Park in the middle of the Truckee River in Downtown Reno and at venues throughout the city with such notable acts as Deadmau5, Madeon, Blanke, Walker & Royce, MitiS, Christian Martin, Destructo, Ghastly, Good Times Ahead, and A-Trak returns July 27 and 28. Bass Camp Festival will announce further details for its return to the ''Biggest Little City in the World" in early 2024.

Visit BassCampFest.com for the most up-to-date information on the 2024 Bass Camp Season Pass and all Bass Camp events. Fans can stay connected on Instagram @BassCampFest, Facebook https://www.facebook.com/BassCampFest/, and TikTok @BassCampFestival.



ABOUT BASS CAMP:

Bass Camp Festival, Inc. creates high-profile electronic dance music events year-round at seasoned, iconic venues and unique, undiscovered locations all along the West Coast, but with solid roots in Reno-Tahoe, including Winter Whiteout, Bass Camp in the Park, Bass Camp Block Party and the annual flagship Bass Camp Festival in the summer. Every Bass Camp team member is a true fan of the music, the scene, and the electronic music community. We recognize our opportunity and responsibility to shape healthy and safe events while giving our fans the level of cutting-edge production, sound, and artistry that the music and the artists deserve.

ABOUT EMBLEM LIVE:

Founded by ticketing executive Mike Rogers (DICE, Ticketfly, Eventbrite), Emblem Live, LLC creates custom membership programs for music festivals, promoters, and venues. The platform allows easy audience segmentation and exclusive rewards and experiences for super fans. Emblem’s white-label blockchain technology lets fans purchase annual, multi-year, or lifetime digital passes to their favorite concert events and become trusted members of the community. Visit www.emblemlive.com for more information.

