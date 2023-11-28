SMR Shareholder Update: Johnson Fistel Encourages NuScale Power Investors to Seek Counsel Before Lead Plaintiff Class Action Deadline

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP notifies investors of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) a securities class action lawsuit has been filed. The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of investors who acquired securities within the class period. Investors are encouraged to review the following information.



Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 16, 2024

Class Period: March 15, 2023 and November 8, 2023

If you would like to review the complaint and join the class action please follow the link below for more information:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/nuscale-power-corporation

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Complaint Allegations: The NuScale class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) because of the effect of inflationary pressures on the cost of construction and power, NuScale and the Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems (“UAMPS”) would be unable to sign up enough subscribers to fulfill their Carbon Free Power Project (“CFPP”) contract; and (ii) Standard Power did not have the financial ability to support its agreement with NuScale.

What can Investors Do: Shareholders who incurred losses during the class period, have until January 16, 2024, to move the court to become a lead plaintiff in this action. A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800, San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations or Frank J. Johnson, Esq., (619) 814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com or fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com