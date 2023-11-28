Wall Street Journal Author Releases Revolutionary Entrepreneurial Book

The E-Mind: How to Think Like an Entreprenerur and Gain an Exponential Advantage

CEDARVILLE, OHIO, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEDARVILLE, OHIO, Nov 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Sometimes books come about in unusual ways. For Dr. Kary Oberbrunner, a Wall Street Journal and USA Today best selling author and the Berry chair of entrepreneurship at Cedarville University, the idea of writing his newest book — The E-Mind — came while cycling the highest paved mountain in the Alps, Col de l'Iseran.

The original plan was for Oberbrunner to ride with five friends, but that never happened. Instead, all of his riding buddies canceled their trip due to a medical emergency six days before the plane departed from John Glenn International Airport in Columbus, Ohio.





Oberbrunner had a choice. Cycle some of the most difficult mountains from the Tour De France routes all by himself or cancel the trip.

After nearly a year of training for the big trip, the high-energy Oberbrunner, with encouragement from his wife, Kelly, embraced the challenge to continue without a plan or even a place to stay. As a result, the concepts in the book The E-Mind were developed as he cycled throughout the Alps, sometimes for 11 hours a day.



“I had no idea the adventure that awaited me,” said Oberbrunner. “All I knew was that I needed to tap into the E-Mind and think like an entrepreneur to survive and thrive. The same 10 traits that helped me run my businesses became my secret weapon to help me summit over a dozen mountain tops.”





"The E-Mind: How to Think Like an Entrepreneur and Gain an Exponential Advantage" will be released on Tuesday, Dec. 5. It is the 13th book written by Oberbrunner — a Wall Street Journal and USA Today best-selling author. Some of his other books include "Day Job to Dream Job," "Your Secret Name," "Unhackable," and "Blockchain Life."

“E-Mind is for individuals in any industry,” said Oberbrunner, who serves as an assistant professor and teaches courses in digital marketing and entrepreneurship. Readers will learn how to exchange fear and anxiety for peace and confidence by changing the rules of the game. They’ll also be able to tap into 10 traits that help entrepreneurs create more success in work and life, while also experiencing personal and professional freedom.

Principles from The E-Mind are talking points for Oberbrunner in his entrepreneurship classes at Cedarville.

“Entrepreneurship is not just a minor; it’s a mindset. Everyone should think like an entrepreneur,” said Oberbrunner. “If they do, they’ll be better nurses, better math teachers, better construction workers. They’ll simply be more productive in life. I truly believe that in today’s economy and marketplace, you must think that way. Jesus told us to be salt and light, and our good works point people back to our heavenly father.”

In addition to the release of his new book, Oberbrunner recently launched The E-Mind podcast that unpacks stories of leaders, such as Earl Seals, co-producer of "The Chosen" television series; cancer survivor Summer Gray; retired Air Force pilot Dr. Darryl Smith; and Dr. Janice Supplee, vice president for marketing and communications at Cedarville University. “The podcast highlights people who have amazing stories,” said Oberbrunner.

“How does a young college student — barely 20 years of age—battle (and beat) cancer?" he asked. "Summer Gray talks about this on the E-Mind Podcast. Each program in its own right is inspirational and teaches entrepreneurship qualities.”

Ultimately the book serves as a tool that equips people across all walks of life so they can leverage entrepreneurial thinking. Oberbrunner believes, as a result, people will think bigger and achieve more success.

“We need more Christ-centered entrepreneurs in every field,” said Oberbrunner. “I’m deeply honored to serve at such an amazing university. It’s a dream come true.”

About Dr. Kary Oberbrunner

Dr. Kary Oberbrunner is a Wall Street Journal and USA Today bestselling author of more than a dozen books. As CEO of Igniting Souls and Blockchain Life, he helps authors, entrepreneurs, and influencers to publish, protect and promote their intellectual property and turn it into 18 streams of revenue. His companies are committed to setting free world-changing ideas. In addition to serving as the CEO for Igniting Souls, he is Berry Chair of Entrepreneurship and assistant professor of entrepreneurship at Cedarville University in Ohio.

Located in southwest Ohio, Cedarville University is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 5,082 undergraduate, graduate, and dual-enrolled high school students in more than 175 areas of study. Founded in 1887, Cedarville is one of the largest private universities in Ohio, recognized nationally for its authentic Christian community, rigorous academic programs, such as the entrepreneurship minor, high graduation and retention rates, accredited professional and health science offerings, and the #4 national ranking by the Wall Street Journal for student engagement. For more information about the University, visit cedarville.edu.

By Ella Smith

Photo Captions

1. Dr. Kary Oberbrunner cycling in the French mountains.

2. E-Mind Book Cover.

Attachments

Mark D. Weinstein Cedarville University 937-766-8800 mweinstein@cedarville.edu