U.S. Department of Agriculture Name DSLD Mortgage as a Top Provider of Rural Housing Loans for 2023

Dana Hendrix

Commitment to Supporting Rural Communities.

The significance of these loans extends beyond facilitating homeownership; it's about providing stability for families and fortifying the fabric of our rural communities.”
— Dana Hendrix
WHITE ENGLISH, UNITED KINGDOM, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pioneering mortgage lending company DSLD Mortgage, with a track record dating back to 2007, has proudly been named the 2023 Top Guaranteed Rural Housing Lender in Louisiana by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Underlining DSLD's unwavering dedication to rural development, this recognition accentuates the company's commitment to supporting rural communities. Specializing in serving homebuyers in rural areas, DSLD Mortgage offers USDA loans designed to assist individuals and families with low-to-average incomes in rural areas.

Dana Hendrix, Senior VP of Finance at DSLD Mortgage, emphasized that:

“The advantage of this government-backed loan is its requirement for no down payment, a crucial factor for low-to-moderate income homebuyers.”

With a strategic focus on rural areas grappling with limited housing supply, DSLD Mortgage is pivotal in bridging economic security gaps. According to Hendrix, rural housing loans, though smaller in scale than the broader mortgage market, serve as vital lifelines for individuals and communities, especially in regions with aging and single-family housing. USDA loans feature 100% financing, reduced mortgage insurance premiums, and below-market mortgage rates to break down barriers to homeownership.

About DSLD Mortgage
Headquartered in Louisiana, DSLD Mortgage stands out for pioneering homeownership loan programs in collaboration with government bodies. DSLD Mortgage consistently delivers on its promise to make homeownership a reality in every neighborhood and community, from assisting first-time buyers with government loan programs to supporting military personnel with VA loans. The company's commitment to community impact, exceptional customer service, regulatory compliance, and a positive workplace culture has earned it acclaim in the mortgage industry.

