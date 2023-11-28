Đà Nẵng hopes to receive further support from ADB: official

VIETNAM, November 28 -

ĐÀ NẴNG — Vice Chairman of Đà Nẵng People’s Committee Hồ Kỳ Minh hosted a reception for Country Director for Việt Nam at the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Shantanu Chakraborty on Tuesday.

At the event, Minh highlighted the central coastal city’s key products such as seafood, garment and textiles, building materials, and handicraft products, adding the city has shifted focus to developing hi-tech industries, particularly the IT industry, into an economic spearhead.

Touching on external activities and international cooperation, Minh said that Đà Nẵng has set up cooperative ties with 47 localities of 22 countries and territories worldwide.

The city has been honoured with a number of awards, including Việt Nam Smart City Award, and the Seoul Smart City Prize in the category of the Human Centricity Bronze.

Minh expressed his hope that the ADB director will continue with its support for Đà Nẵng in the development of policies for startup, climate change response, and improvement of labour productivity and competitive edge, among others.

Chakraborty, for his part, described Đà Nẵng as a young and dynamic city and an economic hub of the central and Central Highlands region, which holds numerous advantages in attracting investment.

Hailing the sound cooperation between ADB and the city, he pledged continued assistance in fields of mutual interests like training management officials and climate change response.

The ADB has provided assistance for Đà Nẵng in several projects, improving the land use index to better handle natural disasters and building a pre-feasibility study to relocate Đà Nẵng Station. — VNS