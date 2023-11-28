Wisconsin Ambassador feature: Providing affordable, fresh food

After moving to New York to pursue a career in classical music, Alex started volunteering at an urban farm. It was this experience that convinced Alex to start Fork Farms in 2010.

Wisconsin Ambassadors are a collection of industry leaders from all facets of the economic landscape in Wisconsin. These innovators actively contribute to WEDC’s overarching goal of building an economy that works for everyone. Our ambassadors work in a variety of different industries and live in different places across the state, but all represent what it means to be dedicated to Wisconsin’s economic well-being.

Participants in WEDC’s Wisconsin Ambassadors Program volunteer their time, expertise, and reputations to help build Wisconsin’s image as a great place to start or grow a business, build a career, and lead a rewarding life. In this month’s column, Appleton native Alex Tyink, president of Fork Farms, discusses why he moved from New York to locate his business—whose patented indoor, vertical hydroponic technology allows people and communities to participate in the fresh, local food movement—in Green Bay. Read the full story.