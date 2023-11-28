Dive Into an Inspirational Memoir Tracing a DXM Addict’s Journey to Recovery

Palmetto Publishing releases first volume in Ryan Gray’s extraordinary addiction recovery memoir, Twilight in York

Charleston, SC, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ryan Gray is a behavioral health professional and college graduate making an extraordinary difference in his community. Despite having severe schizophrenia, along with clinical depression and anxiety, he works to help others overcome mental health challenges and substance abuse. But his life hasn’t always been this way—as told in his explosive addiction recovery memoir, Twilight in York.

The book is a candid look inside the mind and heart of a recovering addict, including his search for meaning amid a life-threatening dependence on DXM (dextromethorphan), the active ingredient in many cough suppressants. The story opens in 2007, when Gray’s life hit proverbial rock bottom. Caught between couch surfing, homeless shelters, and musty halfway houses, he developed a sense of his own futility. The first volume of his story recounts the final days of his active addiction and his gradual climb toward healing and sobriety.

Gray identifies with many who have become swept up by the mental health epidemic, and who have turned to substances to self-medicate. “[Twilight in York],” he writes, “is based on the events of the latter half of 2007, when I was on and off the streets of York, Pennsylvania. These were the last days of my existence as an active addict.”

By focusing on the eve of his sobriety, Gray’s book provides powerful hope and a clear visualization of how a person can move from addiction to recovery.

Twilight in York: Volume One is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of his social media platforms

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100056778799688

About the Author:

Ryan Gray is a graduate of the University of North Carolina Asheville (UNCA), obtaining a degree in literature in 2016. He has a close relationship with his family, and he is grateful for the encouragement of his doctors, sponsors, counselors, nurses, fellow AA members, and many others who have contributed to his recovery from addiction. Ryan currently works as a peer support specialist, where despite living with schizophrenia, depression, anxiety, and ADHD, he is able to make a profound difference in the lives of others.

