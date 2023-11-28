Submit Release
Southern Woman Provides Open Invitation To Experience Her Life Through The Pages Of Her Memoir HEAVENS TO BETSY!

Palmetto Publishing’s Newest Memoir About Life, Love, And Loss

Charleston, SC, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Betsy Rayle’s life is a curious conglomeration of wildly-lived chapters, full of interesting people, bizarre happenings, and thought-provoking situations. Her memoir, Heavens To Betsy! Stories of Humor, Heartache, and Hope fulfills her desire to share her unique life experiences before it’s too late.

Throughout her life, Rayle has labeled herself as a wife, a mother, a Christian, a Southern woman, a nurse, and many other titles. Amid the different jobs, travels, and challenges she faced throughout her life, Rayle's profound faith has guided her narrative. In reading her stories, she encourages her readers to find hope and inspiration for their own trials.

Rayle’s many stories and vignettes in her new memoir span the gamut of human emotion — encompassing joy, sadness, struggles, learning, progress, staleness, and tragedies — sometimes all in one story.

The author herself encourages readers to take her stories one at a time. The book isn’t written to be read in one sitting. “Rather, it is meant to be read one story at a time, put down, and thought upon in hopes you find something of value to take away,” as she proclaims.

Readers of autobiographies, memoirs, life experiences, and Southern humor will enjoy Rayle’s unmatched storytelling ability. You may even feel the urge to throw your hands up in the air and exclaim, “Heavens to Betsy!” after reading some of the stories she recounts.

Heavens To Betsy! Stories of Humor, Heartache, and Hope is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of her social media platforms

Facebook: Betsy.Rayle.7

Instagram: raylebetsy

About The Author:

Originally from Greensboro, NC, Betsy Rayle moved to the Greenville, SC area with her husband and family in 1977. She currently lives near her two daughters with her loyal three-legged dog, Theo. During the pandemic, Betsy began writing stories on Facebook and was encouraged by friends and family to write a book. She is a retired nurse, and her medical knowledge often leads others to seek her advice. Betsy is a certified Christian Life Coach in Health and Wellness, Stress Management, and Hope. Through her own experiences of hardship, she aims to inspire others and share her faith. Betsy remains active in her church and enjoys nature, comedy, reading, trivia, and meeting new people.

Attachment 


Leah Joseph
Palmetto Publishing
publicity@palmettopublishing.com

