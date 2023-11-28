DCFS, New Orleans Public Library Unite to Help with Public Assistance Applications

BATON ROUGE, LA - New Orleans-area residents can now get help with certain public assistance applications at three Orleans Parish libraries, thanks to a partnership between the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) and the New Orleans Public Library (Library). DCFS staff are assisting with applications for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Kinship Care Subsidy Program (KCSP), and Family Independence Temporary Assistance Program (FITAP) at three Library locations each week, in addition to the agency’s Tulane Avenue office. The collaboration highlights both organizations’ commitment to bringing vital services to Louisiana families in the communities where they live and work. “We want to ensure our clients have access to the help they need to apply for the benefits they are eligible for,” said Monica Brown, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Economic Stability. “Providing this service at multiple locations throughout Orleans Parish will reduce wait times at the midtown office and make it easier for residents to receive assistance.” Each week, DCFS staff members are available to answer questions about SNAP, KCSP, and FITAP, offer guidance and check applications for accuracy at the following Library locations: Algiers Regional Library , 3014 Holiday Dr., New Orleans, LA 70131

, 3014 Holiday Dr., New Orleans, LA 70131 Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Norman Mayer Library , 3001 Gentilly Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70122

, 3001 Gentilly Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70122 Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. East New Orleans Regional Library , 5641 Read Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70127

, 5641 Read Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70127 Thursday, 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. “We welcome DCFS and their clients to our locations,” said Emily Painton, executive director and city librarian at the New Orleans Public Library. “We know firsthand how important application assistance is, and we are so pleased that we can connect people with these important resources at the Library.” Application assistance is available on a walk-in basis. No appointment is necessary. To locate a Library providing application assistance, please visit http://dcfs.la/nopl or https://nolalibrary.co/DCFS. About the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services DCFS is the state agency responsible for keeping children safe, helping individuals and families become self-sufficient and providing refuge during disasters. The Division of Family Support administers the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP (formerly known as Food Stamps), Workforce Development (SET for Success), Child Support Enforcement, Disability Determination Services, and federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) funds. The Child Welfare Division manages Child Protection Investigations, Family Services, Foster Care and Adoption Services. Through its Division of Emergency Preparedness and Response, DCFS supports the state's disaster response and recovery functions that involve evacuation, sheltering, emergency food assistance and human services. For more information, visit www.dcfs.la.gov. About the New Orleans Public Library With origins dating back to 1843, the New Orleans Public Library has grown from a single French Quarter house with a few volumes into a city-wide system serving all of Orleans Parish with locations spread across the City. The Library has a long and rich history of serving the public by providing access to a wide range of educational, informational, and recreational materials, programs, and activities for all ages. ###