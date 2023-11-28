Adobe Population Health Ranks in Two Categories at the Phoenix Business Journal ACE Awards
Company Ranks 11th Fastest Growing Company and 47th in Top Private Companies
This puts a spotlight on the dedication and hard work of our Adobe team to reach more lives in our community.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adobe Population Health, an innovative care management company, announced that they have ranked in two separate categories of the Arizona Corporate Excellence (ACE) awards hosted by the Phoenix Business Journal. Adobe came in 11th for the Fastest Growing Companies Award and 47th in the Top Private Companies Award. The 29th annual Phoenix Business Journal event held November 16th recognized the top private companies in several categories, noting their investment in the state and impact on Arizona economy.
— Jayme Ambrose
“We are so grateful to be honored at this year’s ACE Awards,” said Jayme Ambrose, chief executive officer at Adobe. “This puts a spotlight on the dedication and hard work of our Adobe team to reach more lives in our community. Adobe is truly changing how healthcare is delivered.”
Adobe provides interventional care management services across multiple states through a hybrid care model delivering whole-person care. By combining proprietary risk stratification and health risk assessment with virtual and in-home care delivery, Adobe gathers a complete picture of at-risk members, coordinating seamlessly with primary care while addressing social determinants, improving outcomes and lowering costs. Applying the human touch, Adobe develops real relationships forging a pathway forward and improving both the human and health condition of each member. Since opening in 2017, Adobe Population Health has grown from 12 employees and one office to more than 300 employees in seven offices across the Southwest. The company now provides healthcare solution services to more than 400,000 lives.
Click here for the full article from The Phoenix Business Journal.
About Adobe Population Health
Since 2018, Adobe Population Health (formerly Adobe Care & Wellness) has been an innovator providing whole-person, proactive care management services supporting more than 400,000 members nationally. Specializing in Medicaid and Medicare Advantage plans Adobe customizes programs by identifying at-risk members and intervening with a whole-person proactive care approach addressing social determinants first so that a member’s health can become their top priority. Adobe is the only care management company in the U.S. leveraging a hybrid, integrated model offering preventative care that is successfully reducing emergency department visits and hospital readmits while increasing member retention and satisfaction. Adobe, changing how healthcare is delivered. For more information visit www.adobepophealth.com/
Abby Davenport
Punching Nun Group
+1 479-877-5777
email us here