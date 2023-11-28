MapsPeople Names Søren Vasø to Chief Marketing Officer

Momentum continues for indoor mapping platform with the addition of Chief Marketing Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, November 28, 2023 — MapsPeople, the leading indoor mapping provider, today announced the appointment of Søren Vasø as Chief Marketing Officer. Vasø will be based out of MapsPeople's Denmark headquarters and oversee all global marketing strategy and execution.

Vasø previously served as Chief of Growth at Wired Relations, where he grew annual recurring revenue by identifying and establishing growth channels from a product-led strategy. Prior to that, Vasø co-founded a start-up and had multiple senior roles in the marketing agency world.

“As we enter 2024, Søren's experience with product-led growth strategies will be invaluable," said Morten Brøgger, CEO of MapsPeople. "With him at the helm of our marketing efforts, we have the right talent to convey our vision and company mission to a growing global audience. This will cement our status as the preferred indoor mapping provider as we move into the next chapter of innovation for current and prospective customers.”

"I'm honored by the opportunity to chart a bold new course for MapsPeople's marketing and demand-gen strategy," said Vasø. "Jannik and Morten have shown the power of thinking differently, and I'm committed to fostering an innovative spirit in our marketing efforts as we further disrupt the indoor mapping industry."

Vasø’s appointment adds to an exciting year for the Denmark-based company, following its acquisition of Point Inside, the launch of MapsIndoors and new partnerships with the Jacksonville Jaguars and RICOH Spaces.

To learn more about MapsPeople, please visit https://www.mapspeople.com/.

About MapsPeople

MapsPeople is a SaaS company with HQ in Denmark and offices in Germany, US and Singapore. Specializing in developing and implementing the dynamic mapping platform, MapsIndoors, MapsPeople provides the solution for handling both basic wayfinding and navigation in large building complexes, as well as optimizing the utilization of indoor spaces through smart integrations. Founded in 1997, mapping was and continues to be the core of the business. MapsPeople’s platform, MapsIndoors, consists of software development kits (SDKs) for any platform, APIs, and a powerful content management system (CMS). MapsIndoors is currently running in more than 40 different countries.















