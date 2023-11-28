Maryland Department of Agriculture Seeks Exhibitors for 2024 Seafood Expo North America

November 28, 2023

ANNAPOLIS, MD (November 28, 2023) – The Maryland Department of Agriculture’s Seafood Marketing Program has booth space available at the Seafood Expo North America being held in Boston, MA from March 10-12, 2024.

The Department is seeking Maryland businesses to attend and showcase the best of Maryland’s seafood industry. With more than 25,000 people expected to attend the show, this expo is the largest seafood trade show in the United States and will give exhibitors access to distributors, wholesalers, retailers, and food service representatives from around the world. The Maryland seafood industry contributes nearly $600 million to the State’s economy and employs thousands of workers.

“MDA is committed to supporting the marketing of our State’s seafood,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary of Agriculture Kevin Atticks. “This expo is a key tool to connect Maryland companies with buyers from across the United States and the world.”

The department’s International Marketing Program is also able to connect companies attending this event with resources to help cover costs for those targeting international markets.

Those interested in participating should contact the Maryland Department of Agriculture’s Seafood Marketing Director Matthew Scales at matthew.scales1@maryland.gov for an application and more information.

For more information on Seafood Expo North America, visit their website.

