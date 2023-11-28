Aggreko and Farmers Powering Communities Join the Greater Peoria Farm Show as the Headline Sponsor for 2023

HOUSTON, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aggreko , the world’s leading provider of mobile modular power, temperature control and energy solutions, announced that the company is the headline sponsor of the 2023 Greater Peoria Farm Show in conjunction with Farmers Powering Communities. Aggreko’s sponsorship of the event with Farmers Powering Communities underlines the company’s support of clean energy within the agricultural industry, and follows Aggreko becoming the strategic capital partner of Farmers Powering Communities earlier this year.



Staged from November 28-30 and entering its 41st year, the Greater Peoria Farm Show is Illinois’ largest indoor farm show, bringing together hundreds of exhibitors in a state with one of the country’s most important agricultural sectors. One of the Farmers Powering Communities partners, American Farmland Trust, America’s leading farmland preservation organization, will have a booth at the show, where visitors can learn more about Farmers Powering Communities. Along with American Farmland Trust, the organization brings together Edelen Renewables, Arcadia, and Aggreko to develop 500 MW of community solar projects on agricultural land, while also retaining farms and ranches.

“As we continue our work on community solar with Farmers Powering Communities, we’re happy to join our partners as the main sponsor for the Greater Peoria Farm Show,” said Jerry Polacek, President of Aggreko ETS. “Events like these are an excellent way for those in the agricultural industry to network and learn more about the latest developments in farming, including an organization like Farmers Powering Communities that shows how clean energy and farmland can coexist.”

Visitors to the Greater Peoria Farm Show can visit American Farmland Trust at booth 838 to learn more about Farmers Powering Communities, or visit https://fpc.community/. To learn more about Aggreko’s clean energy initiatives through their Energy Transition Solutions division, visit https://www.aggreko.com/en-us/ets. Representatives from Aggreko ETS will also be at the show and available to speak about Farmers Powering Communities.

About Aggreko

Aggreko is the global leader in providing energy solutions that help businesses grow and communities thrive.

Operating in a rapidly changing energy market where reliable supplies of energy have never been more critical, we provide customers with power and temperature control solutions when, where and for however long they need it.

Using the latest technologies, we combine our innovative thinking with our sector knowledge to help our customers achieve their goals, however complex, through a range of flexible, modular solutions.

We’re investing in more sustainable products, fuels, and services to make greener solutions accessible for our customers, supporting their move to a more sustainable and efficient future.

Founded in 1962, we are headquartered in the UK and employ over 6,000 people worldwide.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.aggreko.com/en.

Media Contact

Justin Williams

Trevi Communications for Aggreko

justin@trevicomm.com

+1 (978) 539-7157‬‬