China's National Industrial Tourism Demonstration Base List Revealed: Beijing 798 Art District Leads the Way

BEIJING, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beijing's 798 Art District has emerged as the top selection on China's National Industrial Tourism Demonstration Base list. This district is an iconic representation of Beijing, showcasing a remarkable fusion of industrial heritage and cutting-edge artistic creativity.







With an annual influx of over 10 million visitors, with more than 30% coming from overseas, 798 Art District houses masterpieces by world-renowned artists including Picasso, Andy Warhol, and Morandi. Encompassing an area of 300,000 square meters, 798 remains the largest cluster of Bauhaus buildings in Asia. Hosting over 4,000 cultural and artistic events each year, 798 attracts Galleria Continua, White Stone, Tang Contemporary China, and many other internationally notable galleries, choosing it as their base in the Chinese art market.

“I think 798 is incredibly important,” Oscar awarded movie director Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck said, after his visit in April. “If you have ever lost inspiration, you can come here and know you will find it again.” 15 years ago, the German ambassador took Donnersmarck to 798. Since then, Donnersmarck has returned multiple times each time he visited China.

As a pivotal area in Beijing for cultural and artistic exchange, 798 plays a crucial role in communicating Chinese art with the world. These years, Institutions in 798 like 798 CUBE, Asia Art Center, and Daqian Gallery host impactful exhibitions like "White Holes: The Mysteries and Modern Receptions of Oracle Bone Script" and engaging events like the "Oracle Bone Script Cultural Festival." These endeavors facilitate a comprehensive exploration of traditional Chinese culture and art for international visitors, spreading Chinese charm to the world.





Teng Yanbin, Executive Director of Beijing 798 Culture Technology Co., Ltd., maintains that 798 Art District prides itself on providing tourists and visitors with an opportunity to delve into the richness and diversity of Chinese culture. As she affirms, “Through art and fashion, art and technology, and other cross-border cultural content, 798 offers visitors an immersive experience that captures the multifaceted nature and varying cultures present within. This helps foster an appreciation for the harmonious integration of different cultures.”

With its high-quality industrial tourism resources, 798 welcomes tourists all over the world to experience its unique art and cultural landscape.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/34de6154-a768-4c72-a2e7-1213c9e7f2de

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8d2b9486-cca6-4d26-8845-e7d68cad53c3

Contact info: Tina Zhou, zhouwanting@798-art.com.cn